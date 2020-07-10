All apartments in Collier County
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:03 AM

7720 Gardner DR

7720 Gardner Drive · (239) 290-9151
Location

7720 Gardner Drive, Collier County, FL 34109
Vineyards

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1960 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
playground
bocce court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
The Orchards is only 5 miles to the beach! Newly painted throughout! New furnishings! No carpet, ceramic tile throughout home. Large 2,000 sqft coach home with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths! Two of the bedrooms are master bedrooms with private en-suite bathrooms! High volume ceilings and a long lanai overlooking the lake and pool make this home feel extra spacious! The Orchards has two community pools, fitness center, tennis courts, bocce court, clubhouse, and playground. Close to Publix, restaurants, banks, and shopping, this home is situated in a prime location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7720 Gardner DR have any available units?
7720 Gardner DR has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7720 Gardner DR have?
Some of 7720 Gardner DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7720 Gardner DR currently offering any rent specials?
7720 Gardner DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7720 Gardner DR pet-friendly?
No, 7720 Gardner DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 7720 Gardner DR offer parking?
No, 7720 Gardner DR does not offer parking.
Does 7720 Gardner DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7720 Gardner DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7720 Gardner DR have a pool?
Yes, 7720 Gardner DR has a pool.
Does 7720 Gardner DR have accessible units?
No, 7720 Gardner DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7720 Gardner DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7720 Gardner DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 7720 Gardner DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 7720 Gardner DR does not have units with air conditioning.
