7720 Gardner DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym playground pool tennis court

The Orchards is only 5 miles to the beach! Newly painted throughout! New furnishings! No carpet, ceramic tile throughout home. Large 2,000 sqft coach home with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths! Two of the bedrooms are master bedrooms with private en-suite bathrooms! High volume ceilings and a long lanai overlooking the lake and pool make this home feel extra spacious! The Orchards has two community pools, fitness center, tennis courts, bocce court, clubhouse, and playground. Close to Publix, restaurants, banks, and shopping, this home is situated in a prime location!