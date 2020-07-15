6605 Huntington Lakes CIR

Amenities

(Available FOR SEASON March & April 2021) Condo second floor corner unit with private view, Relax and escape to the beach in this 3 bedroom 2 bath newly furnished home.This home has a well equipped kitchen, tile in great room, split bedrooms. Enjoy the convenience of shopping close by, and easy access to I75, Mercato and the beaches. At Huntington Lakes you can enjoy the clubhouse, large pool, spa, billiards,bocce, tennis and exercise room inside this gated north Naples community. With easy access to the Waterside shops, Clam pass, Mercato, world class restaurants,Theater and Artis Naples. welcome to vacation.