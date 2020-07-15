All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 6605 Huntington Lakes CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
6605 Huntington Lakes CIR
Last updated May 21 2020 at 7:55 PM

6605 Huntington Lakes CIR

6605 Huntington Lakes Circle · (239) 595-6788
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6605 Huntington Lakes Circle, Collier County, FL 34119

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1315 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
pool table
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
media room
tennis court
(Available FOR SEASON March & April 2021) Condo second floor corner unit with private view, Relax and escape to the beach in this 3 bedroom 2 bath newly furnished home.This home has a well equipped kitchen, tile in great room, split bedrooms. Enjoy the convenience of shopping close by, and easy access to I75, Mercato and the beaches. At Huntington Lakes you can enjoy the clubhouse, large pool, spa, billiards,bocce, tennis and exercise room inside this gated north Naples community. With easy access to the Waterside shops, Clam pass, Mercato, world class restaurants,Theater and Artis Naples. welcome to vacation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6605 Huntington Lakes CIR have any available units?
6605 Huntington Lakes CIR has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6605 Huntington Lakes CIR have?
Some of 6605 Huntington Lakes CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6605 Huntington Lakes CIR currently offering any rent specials?
6605 Huntington Lakes CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6605 Huntington Lakes CIR pet-friendly?
No, 6605 Huntington Lakes CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 6605 Huntington Lakes CIR offer parking?
No, 6605 Huntington Lakes CIR does not offer parking.
Does 6605 Huntington Lakes CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6605 Huntington Lakes CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6605 Huntington Lakes CIR have a pool?
Yes, 6605 Huntington Lakes CIR has a pool.
Does 6605 Huntington Lakes CIR have accessible units?
No, 6605 Huntington Lakes CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 6605 Huntington Lakes CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6605 Huntington Lakes CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 6605 Huntington Lakes CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6605 Huntington Lakes CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6605 Huntington Lakes CIR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Bermuda Island
3320 Bermuda Isle Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr
Naples, FL 34105
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Belvedere At Quail Run
260 Quail Forest Boulevard
Naples, FL 34105
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir
Naples, FL 34113
Eldorado
4300 Atoll Ct
Naples, FL 34116
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd
Naples, FL 34104

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity