All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 5713 Lago Villagio Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
5713 Lago Villagio Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

5713 Lago Villagio Way

5713 Lago Villagio Way · (239) 450-3971
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5713 Lago Villagio Way, Collier County, FL 34104

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5713 Lago Villagio Way · Avail. now

$6,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1899 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
cable included
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
cable included
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
tennis court
** GLEN EAGLE POOL HOME - 2 BED + DEN / 2 BATH HOME - GOLF ** - Located in luxurious Lago Villaggio at Glen Eagle Golf and Country Club, this turnkey furnished former "model" home is move-in ready and includes a full Golf and Social membership. Property has been well maintained and contains 2 bedrooms, den/study, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage. Additional features include plantation shutters throughout, energy efficient equipment, electronic shutters on patio, and lush landscaping. Relax while watching sunsets over lake and preserve from extended screened patio. Room for private pool. Owners of this home can enjoy year round golf privileges and use of all community facilities including tennis, pool, fitness center, practice areas, restaurant, and lounge. Recently renovated clubhouse also includes a full service pro shop. Glen Eagle is located off Davis Boulevard in South Naples conveniently located to I-75 and within just minutes from downtown 5th Avenue shopping and dining. Nearby communities include Countryside Golf & Country Club and Foxfire Country Club.

** Sorry, no pets. **

* 10% Tourist Tax will apply to rentals less than 6 months. *

Rates:

April - October: $3,195

Nov - Dec: $5,195

Jan - March: $6,995

(RLNE1865592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5713 Lago Villagio Way have any available units?
5713 Lago Villagio Way has a unit available for $6,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5713 Lago Villagio Way have?
Some of 5713 Lago Villagio Way's amenities include patio / balcony, cable included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5713 Lago Villagio Way currently offering any rent specials?
5713 Lago Villagio Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5713 Lago Villagio Way pet-friendly?
No, 5713 Lago Villagio Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 5713 Lago Villagio Way offer parking?
Yes, 5713 Lago Villagio Way offers parking.
Does 5713 Lago Villagio Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5713 Lago Villagio Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5713 Lago Villagio Way have a pool?
Yes, 5713 Lago Villagio Way has a pool.
Does 5713 Lago Villagio Way have accessible units?
No, 5713 Lago Villagio Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5713 Lago Villagio Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5713 Lago Villagio Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5713 Lago Villagio Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5713 Lago Villagio Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5713 Lago Villagio Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle
Naples, FL 34119
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way
Naples, FL 34104
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln
Naples, FL 34119
Belvedere At Quail Run
260 Quail Forest Boulevard
Naples, FL 34105
Somerset Palms
15985 Arbor View Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity