5713 Lago Villagio Way

Amenities

patio / balcony cable included garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities cable included furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system bocce court clubhouse gym parking pool pool table garage tennis court

** GLEN EAGLE POOL HOME - 2 BED + DEN / 2 BATH HOME - GOLF ** - Located in luxurious Lago Villaggio at Glen Eagle Golf and Country Club, this turnkey furnished former "model" home is move-in ready and includes a full Golf and Social membership. Property has been well maintained and contains 2 bedrooms, den/study, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage. Additional features include plantation shutters throughout, energy efficient equipment, electronic shutters on patio, and lush landscaping. Relax while watching sunsets over lake and preserve from extended screened patio. Room for private pool. Owners of this home can enjoy year round golf privileges and use of all community facilities including tennis, pool, fitness center, practice areas, restaurant, and lounge. Recently renovated clubhouse also includes a full service pro shop. Glen Eagle is located off Davis Boulevard in South Naples conveniently located to I-75 and within just minutes from downtown 5th Avenue shopping and dining. Nearby communities include Countryside Golf & Country Club and Foxfire Country Club.



** Sorry, no pets. **



* 10% Tourist Tax will apply to rentals less than 6 months. *



Rates:



April - October: $3,195



Nov - Dec: $5,195



Jan - March: $6,995



(RLNE1865592)