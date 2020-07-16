560 Retreat Drive #102

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated pool tennis court hot tub

YOUR PERFECT RETREAT - 2 BEDS / 2 BATHS - REMODELED - LAKE VIEW - Located in a secure, gated, community in between 2 of the most beautiful beaches in Naples - Delnor Wiggins and Barefoot Beach. The Retreat of Naples community is a wonderful place to stay. Offering a lakeside pool, spa, tennis and miles of walking and biking paths around lakes teeming with wildlife. There is also a Par 3 Golf Course available for use!



This charming remodeled 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo provides tons of light with several sliding glass doors throughout. Updated wood style flooring throughout. Queen size bed in guest bedroom with guest bath offering walk in shower. Master bedroom provides queen size bed and master bath offers both tub/shower combo. Dining room table seating 6 and living room open to screened in lanai. Relax, entertain, and enjoy lake views and all this community has to offer!



Rental Rates:



Jan - March $2,895

April, Nov - Dec $2,095

May - Oct $1,495



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3602533)