Collier County, FL
560 Retreat Drive #102
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

560 Retreat Drive #102

560 Retreat Drive · No Longer Available
Location

560 Retreat Drive, Collier County, FL 34110

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
hot tub
YOUR PERFECT RETREAT - 2 BEDS / 2 BATHS - REMODELED - LAKE VIEW - Located in a secure, gated, community in between 2 of the most beautiful beaches in Naples - Delnor Wiggins and Barefoot Beach. The Retreat of Naples community is a wonderful place to stay. Offering a lakeside pool, spa, tennis and miles of walking and biking paths around lakes teeming with wildlife. There is also a Par 3 Golf Course available for use!

This charming remodeled 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo provides tons of light with several sliding glass doors throughout. Updated wood style flooring throughout. Queen size bed in guest bedroom with guest bath offering walk in shower. Master bedroom provides queen size bed and master bath offers both tub/shower combo. Dining room table seating 6 and living room open to screened in lanai. Relax, entertain, and enjoy lake views and all this community has to offer!

Rental Rates:

Jan - March $2,895
April, Nov - Dec $2,095
May - Oct $1,495

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3602533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 560 Retreat Drive #102 have any available units?
560 Retreat Drive #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Collier County, FL.
What amenities does 560 Retreat Drive #102 have?
Some of 560 Retreat Drive #102's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 560 Retreat Drive #102 currently offering any rent specials?
560 Retreat Drive #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 560 Retreat Drive #102 pet-friendly?
No, 560 Retreat Drive #102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 560 Retreat Drive #102 offer parking?
No, 560 Retreat Drive #102 does not offer parking.
Does 560 Retreat Drive #102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 560 Retreat Drive #102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 560 Retreat Drive #102 have a pool?
Yes, 560 Retreat Drive #102 has a pool.
Does 560 Retreat Drive #102 have accessible units?
No, 560 Retreat Drive #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 560 Retreat Drive #102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 560 Retreat Drive #102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 560 Retreat Drive #102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 560 Retreat Drive #102 does not have units with air conditioning.
