406 Heron AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

WEEKLY RENTALS available in ALL MONTHS. (Prefers Saturday start/stop day most weeks.)

PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS AND PRIVATE BEACH - OWNED BY THIS HOUSE - NOBODY ELSE HAS THIS.

CLOSEST HOUSE RENTAL TO VANDERBILT BEACH. Quite Lot.



GO TO MY WEB SITE FOR MOVIES OF PRIVATE BEACH & PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS!!

WWW.NAPLESLUXURYRENTALS.NET (On HOME PAGE click on RENTALS at Top, Then CLICK ON HERON AV HOUSE) (See Private Beach movies at top and Wiggins State Park Movies at Bottom of page)



Completely REMODELED 3 bedroom.

SOUTH FACING toward CANAL VIEW with LARGE HEATED POOL and Large SUN DECK on Canal.

Boat Dock/Lift and great Fishing.

New outdoor Furniture. New Furniture inside house,

6 TV's, Great Floor Plan for groups with two living rooms.

Completely remodeled bathrooms, New tile shower/tub walls and cabinets.

GENERATOR for complete house if power out situations.