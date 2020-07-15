All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 3687 El Segundo CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
3687 El Segundo CT
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

3687 El Segundo CT

3687 El Segundo Court · (239) 292-3110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3687 El Segundo Court, Collier County, FL 34109
Vineyards

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
car wash area
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
This home is located in the Heart of Naples, in Gated Community with 24-Hour Guardhouse. Village Walk futures miles of Walkways and Venetian-Style Bridges. Resort style pool and Lap pool. 8 Lighted Tennis Courts, Lighted Basketball Court and 3 Bocce Ball Courts. Car wash, Gas pump, a Restaurant with a full bar, Bank, Kid's playground, Post office, Fitness center and lots more. All of the amenities are INCLUDED. Minutes away from Mercato dining, shopping and entertainment and Naples Beaches. 4 month minimum per Association.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3687 El Segundo CT have any available units?
3687 El Segundo CT has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3687 El Segundo CT have?
Some of 3687 El Segundo CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3687 El Segundo CT currently offering any rent specials?
3687 El Segundo CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3687 El Segundo CT pet-friendly?
No, 3687 El Segundo CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 3687 El Segundo CT offer parking?
No, 3687 El Segundo CT does not offer parking.
Does 3687 El Segundo CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3687 El Segundo CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3687 El Segundo CT have a pool?
Yes, 3687 El Segundo CT has a pool.
Does 3687 El Segundo CT have accessible units?
No, 3687 El Segundo CT does not have accessible units.
Does 3687 El Segundo CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3687 El Segundo CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3687 El Segundo CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3687 El Segundo CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3687 El Segundo CT?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Bermuda Island
3320 Bermuda Isle Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr
Naples, FL 34105
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln
Naples, FL 34119
Belvedere At Quail Run
260 Quail Forest Boulevard
Naples, FL 34105
Eldorado
4300 Atoll Ct
Naples, FL 34116
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd
Naples, FL 34104

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity