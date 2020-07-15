3687 El Segundo CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court bocce court car wash area gym playground pool tennis court

This home is located in the Heart of Naples, in Gated Community with 24-Hour Guardhouse. Village Walk futures miles of Walkways and Venetian-Style Bridges. Resort style pool and Lap pool. 8 Lighted Tennis Courts, Lighted Basketball Court and 3 Bocce Ball Courts. Car wash, Gas pump, a Restaurant with a full bar, Bank, Kid's playground, Post office, Fitness center and lots more. All of the amenities are INCLUDED. Minutes away from Mercato dining, shopping and entertainment and Naples Beaches. 4 month minimum per Association.