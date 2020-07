Amenities

Available for 2020 seasonal rental March and April. Updated and tastefully furnished second floor corner unit with lake views in Fountains I (55+ community). New tile in living areas and new carpet in bedrooms. Remodeled baths and kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Convenient (10-15 minutes) to Olde Naples and beach. Sorry - no pets!