Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

This is a beautiful first floor coach home located in the Grand Cypress Sub Division of Cypress Woods Golf and Country Club. This home is tastefully decorated with a warm decor. It has two bedrooms and a large living area and den. Large Kitchen with a breakfast room, and comfortable lanai overlooking the golf course. It features a newly updated club house and award winning restaurant, along with 18 holes of golf. It is a short ride to the beaches and just minutes from Mercato and all that SW FL has to offer. This convenient location is only a 90 minute drive to Miami.