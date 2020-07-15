325 Dunes BLVD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym game room parking pool hot tub tennis court

Located in one of North Naples most luxurious communities is this incredible 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom condominium. This condo offers almost 2200 square feet under air with a very spacious lanai. Enjoy the gulf/bay breeze from your lanai as well as views of the beautiful green mangroves and woodlands. This property has it all! Boasting tile flooring throughout the main living areas, carpeting in bedrooms, stainless appliances, a fully equipped kitchen, mounted flatscreen TV in the livings room and 1 under building parking space! The Club at The Dunes has been completely rebuilt offering arguably this best amenities around! These amenities include a full restaurant with indoor/outdoor bar seating, tiki bar for poolside dining, resort style pool & hot tub, lounge area's with propane fire pits, 6 tennis courts with tennis professionals, high-end fitness center, game room and more! This community is perfectly situated. Walking distance to Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park, minutes to the Ritz Carlton and the La Playa and a short drive to high end shopping and dining at the Mercato, 5th Ave and 3rd Street South! Do not miss out on this incredible opportunity!