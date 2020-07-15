All apartments in Collier County
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:45 PM

325 Dunes BLVD

325 Dunes Boulevard · (239) 300-8779
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

325 Dunes Boulevard, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 406 · Avail. now

$8,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2194 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Located in one of North Naples most luxurious communities is this incredible 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom condominium. This condo offers almost 2200 square feet under air with a very spacious lanai. Enjoy the gulf/bay breeze from your lanai as well as views of the beautiful green mangroves and woodlands. This property has it all! Boasting tile flooring throughout the main living areas, carpeting in bedrooms, stainless appliances, a fully equipped kitchen, mounted flatscreen TV in the livings room and 1 under building parking space! The Club at The Dunes has been completely rebuilt offering arguably this best amenities around! These amenities include a full restaurant with indoor/outdoor bar seating, tiki bar for poolside dining, resort style pool & hot tub, lounge area's with propane fire pits, 6 tennis courts with tennis professionals, high-end fitness center, game room and more! This community is perfectly situated. Walking distance to Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park, minutes to the Ritz Carlton and the La Playa and a short drive to high end shopping and dining at the Mercato, 5th Ave and 3rd Street South! Do not miss out on this incredible opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Dunes BLVD have any available units?
325 Dunes BLVD has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 325 Dunes BLVD have?
Some of 325 Dunes BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Dunes BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
325 Dunes BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Dunes BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 325 Dunes BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 325 Dunes BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 325 Dunes BLVD offers parking.
Does 325 Dunes BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 Dunes BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Dunes BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 325 Dunes BLVD has a pool.
Does 325 Dunes BLVD have accessible units?
No, 325 Dunes BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Dunes BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 Dunes BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 325 Dunes BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 Dunes BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
