2885 Cypress Trace CIR

Beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath, turnkey furnished condo in the prestigious community of Cypress Woods Golf and Country Club, located in the desirable area of North Naples. Cypress Woods offers the best amenities such as a beautiful Clubhouse with both formal and casual dining, fitness center, pools, spa, tennis courts and pickle ball courts. Golf Membership transfer is available. Enjoy your Naples Vacation to the fullest with this condo located only 7 miles from the beach and 5 miles from some of the best shopping and restaurants Naples has to offer!