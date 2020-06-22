265 PALM DR

Amenities
NAPLES, FL VACATION RENTAL! Enjoy your vacation in this 2nd floor, 2 BR, 2 BA Glades Country Club condo with partial golf course view. Internet service included. New Code windows & sliding glass doors. The Glades is a fun golfing community offering two 18-hole gold courses (one par 72 & one par 55), 10 tennis courts, 9 pools, shuffleboard, bocce ball, pro shop, clubhouse with 19th Hole restaurant, community events & social gatherings. Tenants will be charged a greens fee of $50 per 18 hole round of golf before 11:30am / $40 after 11:30am on the Pines Course and $25 per 9 hole round on the Pines Course and $30 for an 18 hole round on the Palmetto Course. These fees are to be charged from January 1 through April 30 of each year & may be subject to change. Tenants are to be charged our reciprocal rates from May 1 through December 31 of each year. These fees may be subject to change. The Glades is conveniently located just minutes to Naples' Gulf beach, shops, restaurants & famous downtown 5th Ave. South & 3rd St. South. Also available Off-Season at a Reduced Rate.