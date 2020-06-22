All apartments in Collier County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

265 PALM DR

265 Palm Drive · (239) 564-0662
Location

265 Palm Drive, Collier County, FL 34112

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1215 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
bocce court
shuffle board
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
pool
shuffle board
internet access
tennis court
NAPLES, FL VACATION RENTAL! Enjoy your vacation in this 2nd floor, 2 BR, 2 BA Glades Country Club condo with partial golf course view. Internet service included. New Code windows & sliding glass doors. The Glades is a fun golfing community offering two 18-hole gold courses (one par 72 & one par 55), 10 tennis courts, 9 pools, shuffleboard, bocce ball, pro shop, clubhouse with 19th Hole restaurant, community events & social gatherings. Tenants will be charged a greens fee of $50 per 18 hole round of golf before 11:30am / $40 after 11:30am on the Pines Course and $25 per 9 hole round on the Pines Course and $30 for an 18 hole round on the Palmetto Course. These fees are to be charged from January 1 through April 30 of each year & may be subject to change. Tenants are to be charged our reciprocal rates from May 1 through December 31 of each year. These fees may be subject to change. The Glades is conveniently located just minutes to Naples' Gulf beach, shops, restaurants & famous downtown 5th Ave. South & 3rd St. South. Also available Off-Season at a Reduced Rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 PALM DR have any available units?
265 PALM DR has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 265 PALM DR have?
Some of 265 PALM DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 265 PALM DR currently offering any rent specials?
265 PALM DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 PALM DR pet-friendly?
No, 265 PALM DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 265 PALM DR offer parking?
No, 265 PALM DR does not offer parking.
Does 265 PALM DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 265 PALM DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 PALM DR have a pool?
Yes, 265 PALM DR has a pool.
Does 265 PALM DR have accessible units?
No, 265 PALM DR does not have accessible units.
Does 265 PALM DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 265 PALM DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 265 PALM DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 265 PALM DR does not have units with air conditioning.
