265 PALM DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse pool shuffle board internet access tennis court

NAPLES, FL VACATION RENTAL! Enjoy your vacation in this 2nd floor, 2 BR, 2 BA Glades Country Club condo with partial golf course view. Internet service included. New Code windows & sliding glass doors. The Glades is a fun golfing community offering two 18-hole gold courses (one par 72 & one par 55), 10 tennis courts, 9 pools, shuffleboard, bocce ball, pro shop, clubhouse with 19th Hole restaurant, community events & social gatherings. Tenants will be charged a greens fee of $50 per 18 hole round of golf before 11:30am / $40 after 11:30am on the Pines Course and $25 per 9 hole round on the Pines Course and $30 for an 18 hole round on the Palmetto Course. These fees are to be charged from January 1 through April 30 of each year & may be subject to change. Tenants are to be charged our reciprocal rates from May 1 through December 31 of each year. These fees may be subject to change. The Glades is conveniently located just minutes to Naples' Gulf beach, shops, restaurants & famous downtown 5th Ave. South & 3rd St. South. Also available Off-Season at a Reduced Rate.