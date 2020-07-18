2226 Arbour Walk CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool hot tub tennis court

Discover Naples Oasis, perfectly located at the center of cultural, shopping at Waterside shops, civic, educational and Florida's best beaches. Oasis of Naples offers a community center with fitness room, pool with spa, spacious poolside sundeck, Tennis, and tot lot for the kids.



Enter your new home with soaring ceilings into the open concept Living Room/Dining Room. Your well equipped Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.



This home is lined with brand new carpet throughout and has been freshly painted.



Experience Naples Florida, experience Oasis at Naples.