2129 Tama Circle - 1, Unit 102

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access tennis court

SEASONAL RENTAL!! Enjoy this gorgeous and spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage condo located at Tamarynd Place in Kings Lake - Naples, FL. Just minutes from downtown Naples and wonderful beaches. The condo is situated at the rear of this small community and has spectacular lake views. Easily access the Kings Lake walking trail just outside the large screened in lanai. This condo features tile throughout and Brand New Carpet in the bedrooms! The master bath features new higher height vanity and dual sinks. The condo has been recently remodeled and furnished with a modern coastal look. Featuring dual sliding glass doors from the living and dining room and sliders in the master bedroom allow for terrific views of the lake and wildlife. Both bedrooms are equipped with queen beds and there is a sleeper sofa with upgraded memory foam mattress in the living room. Condo sleeps 6 persons. 30 Day Minimum.

Kings Lake has a large community pool and tennis courts. These amenities are just down the street. Kings Lake also has a walking, biking and jogging path of 1.1 miles around their largest lake. The Kings Lake shopping center just ¼ mile away has a brand new Publix, salon, gym, Starbucks, and a few of Naples Favorite restaurants. Conveniently located just minutes away from downtown Naples, 5th Avenue, dining, shopping, and the beautiful beaches.