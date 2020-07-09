All apartments in Collier County
Last updated July 9 2020 at 1:02 AM

2129 Tama Circle - 1, Unit 102

2129 Tama Circle · (239) 285-1309
Location

2129 Tama Circle, Collier County, FL 34112

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1368 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
SEASONAL RENTAL!! Enjoy this gorgeous and spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage condo located at Tamarynd Place in Kings Lake - Naples, FL. Just minutes from downtown Naples and wonderful beaches. The condo is situated at the rear of this small community and has spectacular lake views. Easily access the Kings Lake walking trail just outside the large screened in lanai. This condo features tile throughout and Brand New Carpet in the bedrooms! The master bath features new higher height vanity and dual sinks. The condo has been recently remodeled and furnished with a modern coastal look. Featuring dual sliding glass doors from the living and dining room and sliders in the master bedroom allow for terrific views of the lake and wildlife. Both bedrooms are equipped with queen beds and there is a sleeper sofa with upgraded memory foam mattress in the living room. Condo sleeps 6 persons. 30 Day Minimum.
Kings Lake has a large community pool and tennis courts. These amenities are just down the street. Kings Lake also has a walking, biking and jogging path of 1.1 miles around their largest lake. The Kings Lake shopping center just ¼ mile away has a brand new Publix, salon, gym, Starbucks, and a few of Naples Favorite restaurants. Conveniently located just minutes away from downtown Naples, 5th Avenue, dining, shopping, and the beautiful beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2129 Tama Circle - 1, Unit 102 have any available units?
2129 Tama Circle - 1, Unit 102 has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2129 Tama Circle - 1, Unit 102 have?
Some of 2129 Tama Circle - 1, Unit 102's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2129 Tama Circle - 1, Unit 102 currently offering any rent specials?
2129 Tama Circle - 1, Unit 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2129 Tama Circle - 1, Unit 102 pet-friendly?
No, 2129 Tama Circle - 1, Unit 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 2129 Tama Circle - 1, Unit 102 offer parking?
Yes, 2129 Tama Circle - 1, Unit 102 offers parking.
Does 2129 Tama Circle - 1, Unit 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2129 Tama Circle - 1, Unit 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2129 Tama Circle - 1, Unit 102 have a pool?
Yes, 2129 Tama Circle - 1, Unit 102 has a pool.
Does 2129 Tama Circle - 1, Unit 102 have accessible units?
No, 2129 Tama Circle - 1, Unit 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 2129 Tama Circle - 1, Unit 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2129 Tama Circle - 1, Unit 102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2129 Tama Circle - 1, Unit 102 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2129 Tama Circle - 1, Unit 102 has units with air conditioning.
