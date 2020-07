Amenities

Spectacular 2 bedroom plus den pool home available for rental in the very sought after gated community of Imperial Golf Estates. This home has been tastefully updated with a beautiful view of the golf course from the family room, TV room and bedrooms. Enjoy your evening glass of wine on the screened lanai while watching the amazing views of the sunset over the golf course. This wonderful home is available for short term rental. Imperial Golf Estates is located in North Naples and not only has access from 41 but this section of Imperial has back gate access onto Livingston Road making it convenient to 75. Close to beaches, restaurants, retail shopping and the Mercato center.