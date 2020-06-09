All apartments in Collier County
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:35 AM

1820 Bald Eagle DR

1820 Bald Eagle Drive · (239) 404-5253
Location

1820 Bald Eagle Drive, Collier County, FL 34105

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 432A · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1380 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Available for various periods of time starting August 1st. Contact the listing agent for more info.
Great Lake with fountain view from all 3 rooms!!!
Bright, open and cozy unit welcomes you to Sunny Naples!!!
Great variety of amenities available including tennis, gym, 2 saunas, restaurant, olympic size pool, spa and more at various additional pricing!
Central Location with 4 huge plazas within 1 mile. Public, Target, CVS, DSW, Walmart, Bed Bath and Beyond, YMCA, TJ Maxx, Pier 1, Total Wine, Home Depot, Costco banks, post office and much more.
10 minutes to the beach!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 Bald Eagle DR have any available units?
1820 Bald Eagle DR has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1820 Bald Eagle DR have?
Some of 1820 Bald Eagle DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 Bald Eagle DR currently offering any rent specials?
1820 Bald Eagle DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 Bald Eagle DR pet-friendly?
No, 1820 Bald Eagle DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 1820 Bald Eagle DR offer parking?
No, 1820 Bald Eagle DR does not offer parking.
Does 1820 Bald Eagle DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1820 Bald Eagle DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 Bald Eagle DR have a pool?
Yes, 1820 Bald Eagle DR has a pool.
Does 1820 Bald Eagle DR have accessible units?
No, 1820 Bald Eagle DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 Bald Eagle DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1820 Bald Eagle DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1820 Bald Eagle DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1820 Bald Eagle DR does not have units with air conditioning.
