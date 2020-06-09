1820 Bald Eagle DR

Amenities
Available for various periods of time starting August 1st. Contact the listing agent for more info.
Great Lake with fountain view from all 3 rooms!!!
Bright, open and cozy unit welcomes you to Sunny Naples!!!
Great variety of amenities available including tennis, gym, 2 saunas, restaurant, olympic size pool, spa and more at various additional pricing!
Central Location with 4 huge plazas within 1 mile. Public, Target, CVS, DSW, Walmart, Bed Bath and Beyond, YMCA, TJ Maxx, Pier 1, Total Wine, Home Depot, Costco banks, post office and much more.
10 minutes to the beach!!!