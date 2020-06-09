1820 Bald Eagle DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool hot tub sauna tennis court

Available for various periods of time starting August 1st. Contact the listing agent for more info.

Great Lake with fountain view from all 3 rooms!!!

Bright, open and cozy unit welcomes you to Sunny Naples!!!

Great variety of amenities available including tennis, gym, 2 saunas, restaurant, olympic size pool, spa and more at various additional pricing!

Central Location with 4 huge plazas within 1 mile. Public, Target, CVS, DSW, Walmart, Bed Bath and Beyond, YMCA, TJ Maxx, Pier 1, Total Wine, Home Depot, Costco banks, post office and much more.

10 minutes to the beach!!!