1672 Tarpon Bay DR S

1672 Tarpon Bay Drive South · (239) 777-3113
Location

1672 Tarpon Bay Drive South, Collier County, FL 34119

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6-201 · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

putting green
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
putting green
garage
internet access
tennis court
Conveniently located to many of the upscale amenities of North Naples, this stylishly furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath coach home with a den and a garage in Neptune Bay at Tarpon Bay is offered for both ANNUAL or SEASONAL LEASE. This beautifully furnished home features upscale finishes, stainless steel appliances, a gas range, a one car garage, granite counter tops, vaulted ceilings, and a large screened lanai overlooking a private wooded area. This home is in excellent condition and offered turnkey furnished. The HOA amenities in Tarpon Bay are very attractive. The community has a large, resort style infinity swimming pool, well equipped exercise room, community center, play area, putting green, tennis courts, a basketball court, and biking and jogging trails and much more. Basic cable, wireless internet, water, sewer and trash removal are currently provided by the HOA and included in the rent. A very special property that is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1672 Tarpon Bay DR S have any available units?
1672 Tarpon Bay DR S has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1672 Tarpon Bay DR S have?
Some of 1672 Tarpon Bay DR S's amenities include putting green, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1672 Tarpon Bay DR S currently offering any rent specials?
1672 Tarpon Bay DR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1672 Tarpon Bay DR S pet-friendly?
No, 1672 Tarpon Bay DR S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 1672 Tarpon Bay DR S offer parking?
Yes, 1672 Tarpon Bay DR S offers parking.
Does 1672 Tarpon Bay DR S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1672 Tarpon Bay DR S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1672 Tarpon Bay DR S have a pool?
Yes, 1672 Tarpon Bay DR S has a pool.
Does 1672 Tarpon Bay DR S have accessible units?
No, 1672 Tarpon Bay DR S does not have accessible units.
Does 1672 Tarpon Bay DR S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1672 Tarpon Bay DR S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1672 Tarpon Bay DR S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1672 Tarpon Bay DR S does not have units with air conditioning.
