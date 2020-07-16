1672 Tarpon Bay DR S

Amenities
Conveniently located to many of the upscale amenities of North Naples, this stylishly furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath coach home with a den and a garage in Neptune Bay at Tarpon Bay is offered for both ANNUAL or SEASONAL LEASE. This beautifully furnished home features upscale finishes, stainless steel appliances, a gas range, a one car garage, granite counter tops, vaulted ceilings, and a large screened lanai overlooking a private wooded area. This home is in excellent condition and offered turnkey furnished. The HOA amenities in Tarpon Bay are very attractive. The community has a large, resort style infinity swimming pool, well equipped exercise room, community center, play area, putting green, tennis courts, a basketball court, and biking and jogging trails and much more. Basic cable, wireless internet, water, sewer and trash removal are currently provided by the HOA and included in the rent. A very special property that is a must see!