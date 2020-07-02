16456 Talis Park DR

All apartments in Collier County
Location

16456 Talis Park Drive, Collier County, FL 34110
Tuscany Reserve

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$18,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2979 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
WATERFRONT. Available for Lease or Purchase! This is The Berolina model by Distinctive Communities; an elegant open floor plan that offers an abundance of natural light with western waterfront views. Just under 3000 sq. ft. 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath residence to include an elegant kitchen with calcite leathered countertops. This home also features a first floor master bedroom and guest suite, contemporary ceiling designs, gray oak-wood flooring and an upstairs guest retreat with a walk-in closet, private bath and Juliette Balcony. A seamless transition from the luxury interior to tranquil outdoor living space which offers a private spa/plunge pool and a natural gas outdoor kitchen with vented hood and an electric screen for solar and insect protection. Watercourse at Talis Park offers a close proximity to the clubhouse and amenities and is the only single-family neighborhood with exterior maintenance provided. Talis Park is a community designed with state of the art amenities, an active friendly atmosphere promoting health, friendship, and luxury. SHOWINGS IN PERSON OR VIA A PRIVATE FACE-TIME VIDEO TOUR.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

