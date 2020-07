Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court pool tennis court

Amazing location in the heart of town, minutes to Fifth Avenue, and the Beaches of Naples. renovated Villa with lake view is an absolute must-see! Available furnished with full access to two golf courses, 9 pools, tennis, restaurant, boccie ball in a very active community.