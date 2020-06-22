131 Cypress WAY E

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool guest parking internet access

AVAILABLE JANUARY THROUGH APRIL 2021!!! 90 DAY MINIMUM!!! We pride ourselves on providing a clean, well maintained, comfortable place for you to call home. Our 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo consists of tile floors throughout with the exception of the two bedrooms, renovated bathrooms, a new kitchen, free wifi and cable TV for the flat screen TV in the living room. All new kitchen appliances are stainless and a large laundry room including full size washer and dryer. The master suite touts a king size bed, while the guest bedroom has two full size beds. The living room couch is a queen size sleeper sofa for additional sleeping area if needed. The kitchen comes fully equipped with lots of extras. We have a large Lanai, fully furnished and overlooking the pool area. The pool is heated for your comfort and includes bathroom facilities at the pool area. There are two dedicated parking spot, one under a carport and plenty of guest parking. A short drive will take you to the best dinning and shopping Naples has to offer, to over 130 world class golf courses in the surrounding Naples area and within minutes to some of the most pristine, white sand beaches in the world.