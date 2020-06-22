All apartments in Collier County
Last updated May 25 2020 at 7:14 PM

131 Cypress WAY E

131 Cypress Way East · (239) 898-6072
Location

131 Cypress Way East, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1377 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
internet access
AVAILABLE JANUARY THROUGH APRIL 2021!!! 90 DAY MINIMUM!!! We pride ourselves on providing a clean, well maintained, comfortable place for you to call home. Our 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo consists of tile floors throughout with the exception of the two bedrooms, renovated bathrooms, a new kitchen, free wifi and cable TV for the flat screen TV in the living room. All new kitchen appliances are stainless and a large laundry room including full size washer and dryer. The master suite touts a king size bed, while the guest bedroom has two full size beds. The living room couch is a queen size sleeper sofa for additional sleeping area if needed. The kitchen comes fully equipped with lots of extras. We have a large Lanai, fully furnished and overlooking the pool area. The pool is heated for your comfort and includes bathroom facilities at the pool area. There are two dedicated parking spot, one under a carport and plenty of guest parking. A short drive will take you to the best dinning and shopping Naples has to offer, to over 130 world class golf courses in the surrounding Naples area and within minutes to some of the most pristine, white sand beaches in the world.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Cypress WAY E have any available units?
131 Cypress WAY E has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 131 Cypress WAY E have?
Some of 131 Cypress WAY E's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Cypress WAY E currently offering any rent specials?
131 Cypress WAY E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Cypress WAY E pet-friendly?
No, 131 Cypress WAY E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 131 Cypress WAY E offer parking?
Yes, 131 Cypress WAY E offers parking.
Does 131 Cypress WAY E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 Cypress WAY E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Cypress WAY E have a pool?
Yes, 131 Cypress WAY E has a pool.
Does 131 Cypress WAY E have accessible units?
No, 131 Cypress WAY E does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Cypress WAY E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 Cypress WAY E has units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Cypress WAY E have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 Cypress WAY E does not have units with air conditioning.
