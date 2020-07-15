13 High Point CIR N

Amenities

SPECTACULAR VIEWS OF THE GOLF COURSE. Available August 1, 2020 A completely renovated unit with open kitchen and enclosed lanai in desirable High Point Country Club community just minutes from downtown (2.5 miles) and 1.0 mile from the beach. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops. New bathrooms, A/C washer and dryer, refrigerator, stove and oven as well as the microwave hood combo. Unfurnished yearly rental of 1600/month. No pets allow. The meticulously maintained community has a challenging executive 9-hole golf course and 6 heated swimming pools, pickle ball, tennis courts, bocce and fitness room. Lots of social activities in the club house. Also, private outside storage and one parking place under roof close to apt and elevator. Also includes a $200 Voucher to be use in the clubhouse restaurant.