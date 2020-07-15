All apartments in Collier County
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:22 AM

13 High Point CIR N

13 High Point Circle East · (800) 296-9637
Location

13 High Point Circle East, Collier County, FL 34103

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
SPECTACULAR VIEWS OF THE GOLF COURSE. Available August 1, 2020 A completely renovated unit with open kitchen and enclosed lanai in desirable High Point Country Club community just minutes from downtown (2.5 miles) and 1.0 mile from the beach. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops. New bathrooms, A/C washer and dryer, refrigerator, stove and oven as well as the microwave hood combo. Unfurnished yearly rental of 1600/month. No pets allow. The meticulously maintained community has a challenging executive 9-hole golf course and 6 heated swimming pools, pickle ball, tennis courts, bocce and fitness room. Lots of social activities in the club house. Also, private outside storage and one parking place under roof close to apt and elevator. Also includes a $200 Voucher to be use in the clubhouse restaurant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

