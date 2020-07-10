All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 1235 Reserve WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
1235 Reserve WAY
Last updated May 29 2020 at 7:00 PM

1235 Reserve WAY

1235 Reserve Way · (239) 898-6072
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1235 Reserve Way, Collier County, FL 34105

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Your tropical oasis awaits you in this resort style gated community. This is a private 1 Bedroom 1 Bath second floor condo available unfurnished as an annual lease available today! Enjoy the vaulted ceilings in this top floor residence with the resort pool, clubhouse and fitness center just outside your front door. New tile throughout and a new master bathroom has just been updated. Some of the other amenities include tennis, hot tub, poolside gazebo, grill, fenced playground, walking trails and an indoor racquetball court. The Reserve at Naples is less than five miles from beaches, restaurants, downtown shopping, and fast access to interstate 75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1235 Reserve WAY have any available units?
1235 Reserve WAY has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1235 Reserve WAY have?
Some of 1235 Reserve WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1235 Reserve WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1235 Reserve WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1235 Reserve WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1235 Reserve WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 1235 Reserve WAY offer parking?
No, 1235 Reserve WAY does not offer parking.
Does 1235 Reserve WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1235 Reserve WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1235 Reserve WAY have a pool?
Yes, 1235 Reserve WAY has a pool.
Does 1235 Reserve WAY have accessible units?
No, 1235 Reserve WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1235 Reserve WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1235 Reserve WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1235 Reserve WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1235 Reserve WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1235 Reserve WAY?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr
Naples, FL 34104
Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle
Naples, FL 34119
TGM Malibu Lakes
2115 Malibu Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34119
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln
Naples, FL 34119
Amberton Luxury Townhomes
8067 Dream Catcher Cir
Naples, FL 34119
The Point at Naples
2155 Great Blue Drive
Naples, FL 34112
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd
Naples, FL 34104
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr
Naples, FL 34112

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity