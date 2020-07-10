1235 Reserve WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool racquetball court bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Your tropical oasis awaits you in this resort style gated community. This is a private 1 Bedroom 1 Bath second floor condo available unfurnished as an annual lease available today! Enjoy the vaulted ceilings in this top floor residence with the resort pool, clubhouse and fitness center just outside your front door. New tile throughout and a new master bathroom has just been updated. Some of the other amenities include tennis, hot tub, poolside gazebo, grill, fenced playground, walking trails and an indoor racquetball court. The Reserve at Naples is less than five miles from beaches, restaurants, downtown shopping, and fast access to interstate 75.