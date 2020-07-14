1220 Commonwealth Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher cable included stainless steel

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool internet access tennis court

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1582943



Wonderful opportunity in the heart of Naples. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo features top of the line appliances, open living area and great light. Open views. Enjoy Florida evenings on the screened in patio. High speed of 60Mbps internet and over 140 HD TV services. Water/Sewer included in rent. Two well maintained community pool with Wi-Fi connection.

Tennis court. Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

|Amenities: Stainless steel appliances,Cable included,Internet included,Disposal,Dishwasher,Microwave,No dogs,No cats,Washer and dryer,*Community Application Required

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.