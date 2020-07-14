All apartments in Collier County
1220 Commonwealth Circle
Last updated June 4 2020 at 4:42 PM

1220 Commonwealth Circle

1220 Commonwealth Circle · (239) 205-3789
Location

1220 Commonwealth Circle, Collier County, FL 34116

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit # M-204 · Avail. now

$1,322

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1182 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
tennis court
Wonderful opportunity in the heart of Naples. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo features top of the line appliances, open living area and great light. Open views. Enjoy Florida evenings on the screened in patio. High speed of 60Mbps internet and over 140 HD TV services. Water/Sewer included in rent. Two well maintained community pool with Wi-Fi connection.
Tennis court. Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 Commonwealth Circle have any available units?
1220 Commonwealth Circle has a unit available for $1,322 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1220 Commonwealth Circle have?
Some of 1220 Commonwealth Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 Commonwealth Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1220 Commonwealth Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 Commonwealth Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1220 Commonwealth Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 1220 Commonwealth Circle offer parking?
No, 1220 Commonwealth Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1220 Commonwealth Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 Commonwealth Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 Commonwealth Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1220 Commonwealth Circle has a pool.
Does 1220 Commonwealth Circle have accessible units?
No, 1220 Commonwealth Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 Commonwealth Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220 Commonwealth Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1220 Commonwealth Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1220 Commonwealth Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
