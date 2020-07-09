115 Bayview AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Dive head first into your Naples vacation! Gorgeous single family home, floor plan with many rooms leading to the outdoor living - pool, lanai, yard, gulf access to the canal. You and your family are sure to enjoy!This expansive home boasts a serene waterfront views and has 5 spacious bedrooms plus den! Enjoy the water views for the comfort and convenience of your deck | huge outdoor patio and dock. This home is only steps only steps away from the gorgeous Vanderbilt Beach. Deeded beach access, boat dock, large great room, lanai with pool. This home features two master suites – one on the ground floor and one on the second story, with an attached balcony!