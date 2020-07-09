All apartments in Collier County
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:20 AM

115 Bayview AVE

115 Bayview Avenue · (239) 287-4947
Location

115 Bayview Avenue, Collier County, FL 34108

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3372 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ice maker
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Dive head first into your Naples vacation! Gorgeous single family home, floor plan with many rooms leading to the outdoor living - pool, lanai, yard, gulf access to the canal. You and your family are sure to enjoy!This expansive home boasts a serene waterfront views and has 5 spacious bedrooms plus den! Enjoy the water views for the comfort and convenience of your deck | huge outdoor patio and dock. This home is only steps only steps away from the gorgeous Vanderbilt Beach. Deeded beach access, boat dock, large great room, lanai with pool. This home features two master suites – one on the ground floor and one on the second story, with an attached balcony!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Bayview AVE have any available units?
115 Bayview AVE has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 115 Bayview AVE have?
Some of 115 Bayview AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Bayview AVE currently offering any rent specials?
115 Bayview AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Bayview AVE pet-friendly?
No, 115 Bayview AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 115 Bayview AVE offer parking?
No, 115 Bayview AVE does not offer parking.
Does 115 Bayview AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 Bayview AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Bayview AVE have a pool?
Yes, 115 Bayview AVE has a pool.
Does 115 Bayview AVE have accessible units?
No, 115 Bayview AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Bayview AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Bayview AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Bayview AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Bayview AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
