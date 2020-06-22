All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 1073 Egrets Walk CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
1073 Egrets Walk CIR
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:04 AM

1073 Egrets Walk CIR

1073 Egrets Walk Circle · (239) 325-1678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1073 Egrets Walk Circle, Collier County, FL 34108
Pelican Marsh

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$6,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
tennis court
Settle in to the serene surroundings of lush landscape views from this Egret’s Walk home in prestigious Pelican Marsh.  This light, bright, 2nd floor 2 Bedroom plus a Den home away from home has a lovely Florida-style theme, lots of space, and an attached single-car garage.  The open, airy floor plan has high ceilings throughout, the kitchen offers plenty of space for cooking and entertaining, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar.  Both the breakfast area and dining room let in lots of light, and the large, comfortable living room opens up to the screened-in lanai where you can sit and relax while overlooking the peaceful preserve.  The Master bedroom has a King size bed, nice views, and opens up to the lanai. The Master bath has dual sinks, oversize tub and walk-in shower. Bedroom 2 includes twin beds, and the Den has a sleeper sofa. Pelican Marsh is a desirable gated community with an abundance of amenities that include tennis courts, pickle-ball courts, fitness center, and a full calendar of social events, and is close to the Beaches, Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1073 Egrets Walk CIR have any available units?
1073 Egrets Walk CIR has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1073 Egrets Walk CIR have?
Some of 1073 Egrets Walk CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1073 Egrets Walk CIR currently offering any rent specials?
1073 Egrets Walk CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1073 Egrets Walk CIR pet-friendly?
No, 1073 Egrets Walk CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 1073 Egrets Walk CIR offer parking?
Yes, 1073 Egrets Walk CIR offers parking.
Does 1073 Egrets Walk CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1073 Egrets Walk CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1073 Egrets Walk CIR have a pool?
No, 1073 Egrets Walk CIR does not have a pool.
Does 1073 Egrets Walk CIR have accessible units?
No, 1073 Egrets Walk CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 1073 Egrets Walk CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1073 Egrets Walk CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1073 Egrets Walk CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1073 Egrets Walk CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1073 Egrets Walk CIR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr
Naples, FL 34104
TGM Bermuda Island
3320 Bermuda Isle Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way
Naples, FL 34104
Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr
Naples, FL 34105
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir
Naples, FL 34113
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Somerset Palms
15985 Arbor View Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir
Naples, FL 34109

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity