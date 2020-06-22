1073 Egrets Walk CIR

Amenities

Settle in to the serene surroundings of lush landscape views from this Egret’s Walk home in prestigious Pelican Marsh. This light, bright, 2nd floor 2 Bedroom plus a Den home away from home has a lovely Florida-style theme, lots of space, and an attached single-car garage. The open, airy floor plan has high ceilings throughout, the kitchen offers plenty of space for cooking and entertaining, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. Both the breakfast area and dining room let in lots of light, and the large, comfortable living room opens up to the screened-in lanai where you can sit and relax while overlooking the peaceful preserve. The Master bedroom has a King size bed, nice views, and opens up to the lanai. The Master bath has dual sinks, oversize tub and walk-in shower. Bedroom 2 includes twin beds, and the Den has a sleeper sofa. Pelican Marsh is a desirable gated community with an abundance of amenities that include tennis courts, pickle-ball courts, fitness center, and a full calendar of social events, and is close to the Beaches, Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment.