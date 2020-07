Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool bocce court shuffle board

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse courtyard pool shuffle board tennis court

This Spanish-style villa is spacious and bright throughout. A courtyard provides you with generous, private outdoor space. Great location - close to club amenities, yet still private. Great bundled golf community with 2 golf courses PAR 70 and PAR 55. Just minutes to Olde Naples and the beautiful Gulf of Mexico. Clubhouse, Pro Shop 10 tennis courts 9 pools, Bocce, shuffleboard and a private restaurant. Cart fees are additional fees.