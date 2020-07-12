163 Apartments for rent in Cocoa, FL with parking

Apartment List
1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Myrtle Park
708 S Wilson Avenue
708 South Wilson Avenue, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home in great location for everything.Owner will consider pet on case by case basis, no dangerous breeds with $275 non refundable pet fee.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Adamson Creek
5512 Talbot Boulevard
5512 Talbot Blvd, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Amazing and Beautiful Lake Front Home 3/2 with an Office in Adamson Creek! Gorgeous Wood Laminate Floors, Lush Carpets, Master Bath w/Garden Tub, Perfect Lake Front Lot Location, Lovely Landscaping, Aluminum Ornamental Fencing, Screen Room,

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Carlton Terrace
2632 N Indian River Drive
2632 Indian River Drive, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2176 sqft
Vacation everyday with river breezes & watch rocket launches from one of the many balconies this home has to offer. This custom built 2007 home is located on a bluff with AMAZING water views.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Cocoa North
3741 S Sherwood Circle
3741 South Sherwood Circle, Cocoa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1149 sqft
Here's the 4th bedroom you've been searching for! Tile floors in kitchen and living areas, Carpet in all 4 bedrooms! Great open floorplan, fenced yard and screened patio. Owner will consider ONE small pet 20 lbs. or less (no ''danger breeds'').

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Crestview Acres
800 N Fiske Boulevard
800 Fiske Boulevard North, Cocoa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
850 sqft
DESIRED 1ST FLOOR UNIT IN CENTER OF GATED COMPLEX. RENT INCLUDES BASIC CABLE, WATER, AND PEST CONTROL. COMMUNITY LAUNDRY WITH NEWER MACHINES, EACH UNIT ON CENTRAL AIR. WELL MAINTAINED SECURE COMMUNITY LOCATED ON MASS TRANSIT LINE.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
93 Brevard Avenue
93 Brevard Avenue, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
3341 sqft
AVAILABLE MARCH 1 2020. 6 MONTHS MINUMUM. Stunning luxury condo building full luxury living fully furnished turn key. The condo is built to the highest quality standards, full marble floors and stunning layout for functionality and live-ability.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1715 Dixon Boulevard
1715 Dixon Boulevard, Cocoa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$725
674 sqft
OWNER IS GIVING 50% OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT IF RENTED BY 8/1/2020. This two bedroom condo is rent ready. Water, sewer, and trash is included in the rent with a community pool. The complex also includes a rec room and sports facility.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Cocoa Hills
1004 Westview Drive
1004 Westview Drive, Cocoa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1120 sqft
Cute 4 bedroom home with 2 Jack and Jill bathrooms. Open floor plan with updated kitchen. Tile flooring throughout the home. It has a carport and a shed in the rear for additional storage. Corner lot with a large backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Cocoa

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Atkinsons
138 Atkinson Street
138 Atkinson Street, Cocoa West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$795
650 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Neat and clean home in small community park. 2 bedroom 1 bath manufactured home on quiet corner. This home features new plank laminate flooring throughout entire home. Kitchen features new tile backsplash and open to living area.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Rockledge Villas
48 Burlington Avenue
48 Burlington Avenue, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Beautiful, private 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath home in the highly desirable old Rockledge, near the Indian River! Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite countertops, Wood/Tile flooring, move-in ready.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Island Pointe
490 Sail Lane
490 Sail Ln, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3201 sqft
UPGRADES GALORE in this tastefully decorated, fully furnished, luxury PENTHOUSE in gated Island Pointe! Panoramic top floor views of the Indian River from any part of the wrap-around balcony.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington Lakes
1140 Serengeti Way
1140 Serengeti Way, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1706 sqft
Wonderful short term rental for 6 months. No less than 3 months. Conveniently located centrally to wherever you need to be. Open floor plan with updated kitchen with a large island, 3 nice sized bedrooms and an office/ den.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Shepards Park Acres
985 S Fiske Boulevard
985 South Fiske Boulevard, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
960 sqft
Affordable 2 bedroom conveniently located in the heart of Rockledge. new fence, pets accepted.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington Lakes
1111 Serengeti Way
1111 Serengeti Way, Rockledge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1772 sqft
4/2 has plenty of privacy. Located on a cul-de-sac with a lake view from the screened porch and one bedroom. Granite kitchen opens to large family room. Two-car garage. Sprinkler system on community well.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Shakespeare Park
2521 Marlowe Place
2521 Marlowe Place, Cocoa West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1367 sqft
Great home on corner, fenced lot. Open floor plan with laminate flooring, screened patio. Owner will consider small pet on a case by case basis. NO CATS. Owner is requesting a six month and 1 day lease only.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
5215 Lake Poinsett Road
5215 Lake Poinsett Road, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1490 sqft
Country living at it's best! 2/2 house sitting in the middle of 2 shaded acres in a quiet area of Cocoa. Huge open floor plan, tiled throughout. Large bedrooms and tons of closet space.

1 of 12

Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
4646 Janet Road
4646 Janet Road, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
QUIET COUNTRY SETTING ON OVER ONE ACRE LOT, WELL MAINTAINED HOME FEATURES TWO LARGE SCREEN PORCHES ON NORTH AND SOUTH SIDES OF HOUSE, LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM, LAWN SERVICE IS INCLUDES - OPEN PARKING ONLY - GARAGE IS NOT PART OF RENTAL AND USED BY OWNER,
Results within 5 miles of Cocoa
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Polo Glen
3603 Middleburg Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,246
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,787
1568 sqft
Just seconds away from I-95 and the shopping along Route 519, this community offers resident a swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym to stay in shape. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
29 Units Available
Ventura at Turtle Creek
3802 Alafaya Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1148 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! A great location at an affordable price! Ventura at Turtle Creek Apartment Homes in Rockledge, FL is located on Barnes Boulevard with easy access to Interstate 95 and US Highway 1.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Barony Estates
270 Eyre Avenue
270 Eyre Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1396 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! - CENTRAL MERRITT ISLAND - 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 1 Car Garage, Rear SCREENED PORCH and Enclosed & FENCED BACK YARD.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Canaveral
1707 Shore Drive
1707 Shore Drive, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1711 sqft
Available July 1. Stunning 3 bed / 2 bath, waterfront pool home at over 1700 sqft on .23 acre. Screened pool, patio and porch and completely fenced-in back yard. Rent includes pool and lawn maintenance.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican Harbour
931 Osprey Lane
931 Osprey Lane, Rockledge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1822 sqft
Come see this great rental in the desirable Pelican Harbour Subdivision! This four bedroom two bath concrete block home, features newer 2012 roof, newer 2012 air conditioner, gas furnace, split bedroom open floor plan with dining, living and family

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
224 Fecco Street
224 Fecco Street, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1320 sqft
Updated home with three bedrooms and two baths. Features, living room, dining room & family room with updated kitchen. All rooms have ceiling fans, crown molding, large yard, screened patio and garage.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
300 S Sykes Creek Parkway
300 South Sykes Creek Parkway, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1909 sqft
Direct Sykes Creek views! Eighth floor corner unit! Three bedroom two bath with gorgeous views of the Sykes Creek! Watch the sunrise, dolphins and manatees play and boats glide by! Split bedroom plan. Kitchen with breakfast nook.
City Guide for Cocoa, FL

Cocoa, situated in perpetually sunny Brevard County on Florida’s breathtaking eastern coastline, boasts not only a super sweet name (it sure beats Crapo, Maryland, doesn’t it?) but also plays host to a wide range of apartments for rent. Looking to score the apartment of your dreams in paradise? Of course you are! Luckily, you’ve come to the right place, because we’re pretty sure this snazzy little apartment guide we’ve pieced together beholds the perfect Cocoa rental for you!

Rental properties in Cocoa come in all shapes and sizes, from cozy studio apartments in the $500 range all the way up to multi-bedroom townhomes and rental houses for a grand or more. They’re also spread throughout the town and readily available (waiting lists are very rare), so don’t settle on an apartment in Cocoa unless you’re sure it’s perfect for you. Amenities, you’ll be glad to know, are ridiculously sweet at several rental properties in Cocoa and often include screen patios, balconies, sunken living rooms, community swimming pools, gyms, clubhouses, washer-dryer units, free Wi-Fi, rooms with a view, and more.

Bringing a furry four-footed feline friend along with you to Cocoa? Several apartment complexes in Cocoa allow cats, and a limited number welcome dogs, squirrels, lobsters, jackals, hyenas, foxes, Fleet Foxes, mad cows, happy cows, and dinosaurs as well (or just dogs). Just be prepared to pay an extra chunk of change ($50 a month or so or an equivalent one-time fee) if you’ll be kicking back in a pet-friendly apartment in Cocoa.

When you’re ready to submit a leasing app for an apartment in Cocoa, don’t forget to bring along the apartment scoring essentials: two forms of I.D., proof of income, banking info, and a list of previous residences. Many property managers in Cocoa run basic background checks on prospective tenants, so if you have a habit of dodging your bills, ducking out on your rent, and using your credit card bills to practice origami, you’ll need a respectable cosigner to seal the deal.

Boasting a year-round climate the rest of us are jealous of (don’t forget to bring along your surfboard and shark repellant) and a wide range of entertainment options for singles, married couples, teens, retirees, kids, and night owls alike, Cocoa is a city with a lot more going for it than awesome apartment deals. Factor in a low crime rate, an award-winning school district, and a low cost of living rate (9 points below the national average), and we get the feeling you’ll soon be loving life in Cocoa!

So what’s the delay? Start clicking away for an unbeatable apartment deal in Cocoa, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Cocoa, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cocoa apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

