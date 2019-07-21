7616 LIMEBURY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities

Incredible opportunity to rent in the sought-after of Citrus Pointe. This Beautiful home features 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths, Ceramic Tile in all areas. This spacious floor plan has high vaulted ceilings and a Large Wood Deck Open Patio, Living Room, Dining Room Combo, and Breakfast Bar off the Kitchen. Your beautiful spacious kitchen features all Stainless Steel appliances, and plenty of cabinets and counter space, Closet Pantry and a separate Dining Area. Home also offers Washer and Dryer hook up, Large Fenced in Back Yard and much more. What more can you ask for?? Well, Great Location, Great Schools and Close to Trail, Shopping Centers, Citrus Mall, Restaurants, Veterans Express, and much more. So come see this home today!! Easy to show.