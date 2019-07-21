All apartments in Citrus Park
Citrus Park, FL
7616 LIMEBURY COURT
Last updated July 21 2019 at 2:39 AM

7616 LIMEBURY COURT

7616 Limebury Court · No Longer Available
Location

7616 Limebury Court, Citrus Park, FL 33625

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Incredible opportunity to rent in the sought-after of Citrus Pointe. This Beautiful home features 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths, Ceramic Tile in all areas. This spacious floor plan has high vaulted ceilings and a Large Wood Deck Open Patio, Living Room, Dining Room Combo, and Breakfast Bar off the Kitchen. Your beautiful spacious kitchen features all Stainless Steel appliances, and plenty of cabinets and counter space, Closet Pantry and a separate Dining Area. Home also offers Washer and Dryer hook up, Large Fenced in Back Yard and much more. What more can you ask for?? Well, Great Location, Great Schools and Close to Trail, Shopping Centers, Citrus Mall, Restaurants, Veterans Express, and much more. So come see this home today!! Easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7616 LIMEBURY COURT have any available units?
7616 LIMEBURY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 7616 LIMEBURY COURT have?
Some of 7616 LIMEBURY COURT's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7616 LIMEBURY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7616 LIMEBURY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7616 LIMEBURY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7616 LIMEBURY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Citrus Park.
Does 7616 LIMEBURY COURT offer parking?
No, 7616 LIMEBURY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 7616 LIMEBURY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7616 LIMEBURY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7616 LIMEBURY COURT have a pool?
No, 7616 LIMEBURY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7616 LIMEBURY COURT have accessible units?
No, 7616 LIMEBURY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7616 LIMEBURY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7616 LIMEBURY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7616 LIMEBURY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7616 LIMEBURY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
