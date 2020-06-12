All apartments in Citrus Park
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:07 AM

6511 APPALOOSA DRIVE

6511 Appaloosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6511 Appaloosa Drive, Citrus Park, FL 33625
Cumberland Manors

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Well maintained 4bd/2bth/2cg with screened in Swimming Pool in beautiful Cumberland Manors. This home offers a desirable Split floor plan, Great Room, Formal Living, Formal Dining,Dinette off kitchen, Breakfast bar, large Side by Side Refrigerator, Inside laundry/utility, Sliding glass doors to the very Spacious Outdoor covered lanai with brick paver, a large screened enclosed pool with pool bathroom, and a Large Fully Fenced backyard. The master is very spacious with a walk in closet. The master ensuite has dual sinks and a walk in shower. New LVP floors are being installed in Family room and Living/Dining Room area. This pride of ownership community is beautifully landscaped with a variety of architectural styles & offers Sidewalks, a Playground, and a Community park in a pretty natural setting with a Water fountain and an Arbor. Pool service is included in rent. Centrally located, this home is only a few minutes to Veterans Expressway /Suncoast, Citrus Park Mall, Publix, Dining, Upper Tampa Bay trail and approximately 15 minutes to Tampa International Airport & Mall, and Courtney Causeway beaches. Call today for your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6511 APPALOOSA DRIVE have any available units?
6511 APPALOOSA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 6511 APPALOOSA DRIVE have?
Some of 6511 APPALOOSA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6511 APPALOOSA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6511 APPALOOSA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6511 APPALOOSA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6511 APPALOOSA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Citrus Park.
Does 6511 APPALOOSA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6511 APPALOOSA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6511 APPALOOSA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6511 APPALOOSA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6511 APPALOOSA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6511 APPALOOSA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6511 APPALOOSA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6511 APPALOOSA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6511 APPALOOSA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6511 APPALOOSA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6511 APPALOOSA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6511 APPALOOSA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
