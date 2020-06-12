6511 APPALOOSA DRIVE

Amenities

Well maintained 4bd/2bth/2cg with screened in Swimming Pool in beautiful Cumberland Manors. This home offers a desirable Split floor plan, Great Room, Formal Living, Formal Dining,Dinette off kitchen, Breakfast bar, large Side by Side Refrigerator, Inside laundry/utility, Sliding glass doors to the very Spacious Outdoor covered lanai with brick paver, a large screened enclosed pool with pool bathroom, and a Large Fully Fenced backyard. The master is very spacious with a walk in closet. The master ensuite has dual sinks and a walk in shower. New LVP floors are being installed in Family room and Living/Dining Room area. This pride of ownership community is beautifully landscaped with a variety of architectural styles & offers Sidewalks, a Playground, and a Community park in a pretty natural setting with a Water fountain and an Arbor. Pool service is included in rent. Centrally located, this home is only a few minutes to Veterans Expressway /Suncoast, Citrus Park Mall, Publix, Dining, Upper Tampa Bay trail and approximately 15 minutes to Tampa International Airport & Mall, and Courtney Causeway beaches. Call today for your private showing!