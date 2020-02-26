All apartments in Citrus Park
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

6403 Sea Lavender Lane

6403 Sea Lavender Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6403 Sea Lavender Lane, Citrus Park, FL 33625

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 2 story 4BR/3.5BA Citrus Park home in Traditions at Woodmont! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Spacious 4BR/3.5BA home with 2 car attached garage. Then great home features ceramic tile and carpet flooring, open covered patio and inside utility room with washer/dryer connections. Enter into the foyer to get to the den/office that overlooks the formal living room. Continue to the large family room with vaulted ceilings that looks to the spacious kitchen with wood cabinets, island, breakfast bar and all appliances. Located next to the family room is the spacious master bedroom with large master bathroom that features double sinks, walk in shower, garden tub and walk in closet. Head upstairs to the open bonus room and three guest rooms and two guest baths. Located in Traditions at Woodmont in the Citrus Park area. Close to Veterans Expressway, Citrus Park Town Center, schools and restaurants. Call now to view this great home.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1649674?accessKey=5d33

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5439561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6403 Sea Lavender Lane have any available units?
6403 Sea Lavender Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 6403 Sea Lavender Lane have?
Some of 6403 Sea Lavender Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6403 Sea Lavender Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6403 Sea Lavender Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6403 Sea Lavender Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6403 Sea Lavender Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6403 Sea Lavender Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6403 Sea Lavender Lane offers parking.
Does 6403 Sea Lavender Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6403 Sea Lavender Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6403 Sea Lavender Lane have a pool?
No, 6403 Sea Lavender Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6403 Sea Lavender Lane have accessible units?
No, 6403 Sea Lavender Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6403 Sea Lavender Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6403 Sea Lavender Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6403 Sea Lavender Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6403 Sea Lavender Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
