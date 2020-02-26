6403 Sea Lavender Lane

Amenities

Spacious 2 story 4BR/3.5BA Citrus Park home in Traditions at Woodmont! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Spacious 4BR/3.5BA home with 2 car attached garage. Then great home features ceramic tile and carpet flooring, open covered patio and inside utility room with washer/dryer connections. Enter into the foyer to get to the den/office that overlooks the formal living room. Continue to the large family room with vaulted ceilings that looks to the spacious kitchen with wood cabinets, island, breakfast bar and all appliances. Located next to the family room is the spacious master bedroom with large master bathroom that features double sinks, walk in shower, garden tub and walk in closet. Head upstairs to the open bonus room and three guest rooms and two guest baths. Located in Traditions at Woodmont in the Citrus Park area. Close to Veterans Expressway, Citrus Park Town Center, schools and restaurants. Call now to view this great home.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1649674?accessKey=5d33



