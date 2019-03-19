All apartments in Citrus Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6222 Palmview Court

6222 Palmview Court · No Longer Available
Location

6222 Palmview Court, Citrus Park, FL 33625

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6222 Palmview Court have any available units?
6222 Palmview Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
Is 6222 Palmview Court currently offering any rent specials?
6222 Palmview Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6222 Palmview Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6222 Palmview Court is pet friendly.
Does 6222 Palmview Court offer parking?
No, 6222 Palmview Court does not offer parking.
Does 6222 Palmview Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6222 Palmview Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6222 Palmview Court have a pool?
No, 6222 Palmview Court does not have a pool.
Does 6222 Palmview Court have accessible units?
No, 6222 Palmview Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6222 Palmview Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6222 Palmview Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6222 Palmview Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6222 Palmview Court does not have units with air conditioning.
