5120 ELLENDALE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATION! LOCATION! THIS HOME HAS BEEN IMMACULATELY MAINTAINED! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and an open floor plan in the living areas of the home. The kitchen features white cabinets, granite counter tops and new appliances, ceramic tile on the open floor plan from the Living room to the dining room and kitchen, and carpet on bedrooms. Huge fence backyard and covered screened lanai. Convenient to the Veterans Expressway, Citrus Park Mall, near Tampa International Airport, beaches and so much more. Schedule a showing today!