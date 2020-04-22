All apartments in Citrus Park
Find more places like 5120 ELLENDALE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Citrus Park, FL
/
5120 ELLENDALE AVENUE
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:35 AM

5120 ELLENDALE AVENUE

5120 Ellendale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Citrus Park
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

5120 Ellendale Avenue, Citrus Park, FL 33625
Carrollwood Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION! LOCATION! THIS HOME HAS BEEN IMMACULATELY MAINTAINED! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and an open floor plan in the living areas of the home. The kitchen features white cabinets, granite counter tops and new appliances, ceramic tile on the open floor plan from the Living room to the dining room and kitchen, and carpet on bedrooms. Huge fence backyard and covered screened lanai. Convenient to the Veterans Expressway, Citrus Park Mall, near Tampa International Airport, beaches and so much more. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5120 ELLENDALE AVENUE have any available units?
5120 ELLENDALE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 5120 ELLENDALE AVENUE have?
Some of 5120 ELLENDALE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5120 ELLENDALE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5120 ELLENDALE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5120 ELLENDALE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5120 ELLENDALE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Citrus Park.
Does 5120 ELLENDALE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 5120 ELLENDALE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 5120 ELLENDALE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5120 ELLENDALE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5120 ELLENDALE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5120 ELLENDALE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5120 ELLENDALE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5120 ELLENDALE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5120 ELLENDALE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5120 ELLENDALE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5120 ELLENDALE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5120 ELLENDALE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Citrus Park 3 BedroomsCitrus Park Apartments with Garage
Citrus Park Apartments with ParkingCitrus Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Citrus Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FL
Homosassa, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLHernando Beach, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLCortez, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg