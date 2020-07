4917 Headland Hills Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

NICE THREE BEDROOM, TWO FULL BATH HOME WITH GARAGE IN CARROLLWOOD, CLOSE TO THE VETERANS EXPRESSWAY. HOME HAS LARGE TILED LIVING AREA! PRETTY SEPARATE FORMAL DINING AREA . BOTH BATHS HAVE NEW NEUTRAL COLORED FLOOR TILE. WE WILL CONSIDER TO DO FULL INTERIOR PAINT! Please ask Property Manager for details!

HOME HAS SLIDING GLASS DOORS LEADING TO BIG FENCED IN YARD, pets considered with pet fee. GREAT CARROLLWOOD LOCATION, CLOSE TO SHOPPING, MALL, RESTAURANTS AND EVERYTHING! READY FOR MOVE IN!