Citrus Park, FL
14827 REDCLIFF DRIVE
14827 REDCLIFF DRIVE

14827 Redcliff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14827 Redcliff Drive, Citrus Park, FL 33625
Brookshire Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious home in well maintained neighborhood conveniently located near Veterans Hwy. Open floor plan /great room with dining area and breakfast nook! There is a breakfast bar as well! Great home for entertaining family and friends! Appliances include a washer and dryer in the laundry room, 2 car attached garage with garage door opener. The split bedroom plan has large Master Suite with walk-in closet and shower+tub. Vaulted ceilings, sliding glass doors to open patio and fenced back yard. Small dogs are welcome with owners' approval.
Be sure to view this lovely home before making your decision.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14827 REDCLIFF DRIVE have any available units?
14827 REDCLIFF DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 14827 REDCLIFF DRIVE have?
Some of 14827 REDCLIFF DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14827 REDCLIFF DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14827 REDCLIFF DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14827 REDCLIFF DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14827 REDCLIFF DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 14827 REDCLIFF DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14827 REDCLIFF DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14827 REDCLIFF DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14827 REDCLIFF DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14827 REDCLIFF DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14827 REDCLIFF DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14827 REDCLIFF DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14827 REDCLIFF DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14827 REDCLIFF DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14827 REDCLIFF DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14827 REDCLIFF DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14827 REDCLIFF DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
