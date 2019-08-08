14827 REDCLIFF DRIVE

Amenities
Spacious home in well maintained neighborhood conveniently located near Veterans Hwy. Open floor plan /great room with dining area and breakfast nook! There is a breakfast bar as well! Great home for entertaining family and friends! Appliances include a washer and dryer in the laundry room, 2 car attached garage with garage door opener. The split bedroom plan has large Master Suite with walk-in closet and shower+tub. Vaulted ceilings, sliding glass doors to open patio and fenced back yard. Small dogs are welcome with owners' approval.
Be sure to view this lovely home before making your decision.