All apartments in Citrus Park
Find more places like 12325 Villager Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Citrus Park, FL
/
12325 Villager Ct
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

12325 Villager Ct

12325 Villager Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Citrus Park
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

12325 Villager Court, Citrus Park, FL 33625

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PRICED AT $1325/month
Model perfect townhome
2 bedrooms, 2.5 bath townhome
1 car garage, additional parking outside
About 1000 sf. living space

Carrollwood Area, Tampa, FL, 33625; quiet cul-de-sac street, private, fenced in yard
Clean townhouse with garage, with tile and laminate floors downstairs, carpet in bedrooms , private back yard

Newer kitchen appliances; stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, air vent, disposal, with a Washer and dryer
Close to Publix, Citrus Park Mall, USF, HCC (Hillsborough Community College), TPA Airport, Chipotle, Best Buy, walking distance to Wal-Mart, veterans expressway, Sickles High School.

$1325/month with 1 year lease, requires security deposit of $1350.00 and first months rent to move in.

Application fee $65 per person.
Pets must be under 30 pounds with $350 non refundable pet deposit. No exceptions.

NO SMOKING

Available Now - LOOKING TO MOVE IN SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER 2019.

Call Mick 813-842-8672
DO NOT EMAIL - WILL NOT RESPOND

(RLNE5159819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12325 Villager Ct have any available units?
12325 Villager Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 12325 Villager Ct have?
Some of 12325 Villager Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12325 Villager Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12325 Villager Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12325 Villager Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 12325 Villager Ct is pet friendly.
Does 12325 Villager Ct offer parking?
Yes, 12325 Villager Ct offers parking.
Does 12325 Villager Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12325 Villager Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12325 Villager Ct have a pool?
No, 12325 Villager Ct does not have a pool.
Does 12325 Villager Ct have accessible units?
No, 12325 Villager Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12325 Villager Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12325 Villager Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 12325 Villager Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12325 Villager Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Citrus Park 2 Bedroom ApartmentsCitrus Park Apartments with Balconies
Citrus Park Apartments with GaragesCitrus Park Apartments with Pools
Citrus Park Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLOldsmar, FLSafety Harbor, FLSugarmill Woods, FLCheval, FL
Fuller Heights, FLHoliday, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FLAuburndale, FLFruitville, FLApollo Beach, FLSeffner, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg