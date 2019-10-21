12325 Villager Ct

Amenities
PRICED AT $1325/month
Model perfect townhome
2 bedrooms, 2.5 bath townhome
1 car garage, additional parking outside
About 1000 sf. living space
Carrollwood Area, Tampa, FL, 33625; quiet cul-de-sac street, private, fenced in yard
Clean townhouse with garage, with tile and laminate floors downstairs, carpet in bedrooms , private back yard
Newer kitchen appliances; stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, air vent, disposal, with a Washer and dryer
Close to Publix, Citrus Park Mall, USF, HCC (Hillsborough Community College), TPA Airport, Chipotle, Best Buy, walking distance to Wal-Mart, veterans expressway, Sickles High School.
$1325/month with 1 year lease, requires security deposit of $1350.00 and first months rent to move in.
Application fee $65 per person.
Pets must be under 30 pounds with $350 non refundable pet deposit. No exceptions.
NO SMOKING
Available Now - LOOKING TO MOVE IN SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER 2019.
Call Mick 813-842-8672
DO NOT EMAIL - WILL NOT RESPOND
