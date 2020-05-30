10216 WESTPARK PRESERVE BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

This beautiful townhouse has three bedrooms, with two and a half baths, and a two car garage. It is an end unit, with plenty of windows and bright natural light. The large, open kitchen overlooks the huge living area and out onto the screened in patio. Upstairs are three well sized bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and an upstairs laundry room with full washer and dryer. The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom with a walk-in closet. Westpark Preserve is a private, gated community that is beautifully landscaped and well maintained. The town home also includes cable and internet.