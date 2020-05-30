All apartments in Citrus Park
Last updated May 30 2020 at 11:39 PM

10216 WESTPARK PRESERVE BOULEVARD

10216 Westpark Preserve Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

10216 Westpark Preserve Blvd, Citrus Park, FL 33625

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This beautiful townhouse has three bedrooms, with two and a half baths, and a two car garage. It is an end unit, with plenty of windows and bright natural light. The large, open kitchen overlooks the huge living area and out onto the screened in patio. Upstairs are three well sized bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and an upstairs laundry room with full washer and dryer. The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom with a walk-in closet. Westpark Preserve is a private, gated community that is beautifully landscaped and well maintained. The town home also includes cable and internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10216 WESTPARK PRESERVE BOULEVARD have any available units?
10216 WESTPARK PRESERVE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 10216 WESTPARK PRESERVE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 10216 WESTPARK PRESERVE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10216 WESTPARK PRESERVE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
10216 WESTPARK PRESERVE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10216 WESTPARK PRESERVE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 10216 WESTPARK PRESERVE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Citrus Park.
Does 10216 WESTPARK PRESERVE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 10216 WESTPARK PRESERVE BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 10216 WESTPARK PRESERVE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10216 WESTPARK PRESERVE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10216 WESTPARK PRESERVE BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 10216 WESTPARK PRESERVE BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 10216 WESTPARK PRESERVE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 10216 WESTPARK PRESERVE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 10216 WESTPARK PRESERVE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10216 WESTPARK PRESERVE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 10216 WESTPARK PRESERVE BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10216 WESTPARK PRESERVE BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
