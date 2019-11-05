All apartments in Citrus Park
Home
/
Citrus Park, FL
/
10130 Tranquility Way
Last updated November 5 2019 at 3:12 AM

10130 Tranquility Way

10130 Tranquility Way · No Longer Available
Location

10130 Tranquility Way, Citrus Park, FL 33625

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
!! DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!! Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 ½ bath town home with garage in Cypress Cove! The covered entryway opens up to a spacious and open floor plan. The main level features an eat in kitchen with oak cabinets, breakfast bar, pantry, tile floors all appliances. Large living room/dining room combination with berber carpet with slider that opens to a screened lanai. Upstairs boasts 2 generous sized bedrooms and 2 full baths including a master bedroom suite with vaulted ceilings and private bath. Second floor laundry as well. Other features include berber carpet, tile floors, ceiling fans, 6 panel doors, freshly painted, community pool – the list goes on! Easy and convenient access to highways, shopping and more. Hurry – this one will go fast. Call or schedule your showing online! Please note there is a separate HOA application ($100 per/adult) and background check ($100 per/adult.)

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Amenities: 1 Car Garage, Community Pool, Ceiling Fans, Tile Floors, Breakfast Bar, Custom Paint, Window Treatments, Sliding Glass Doors, Step‐In Shower, Closet Organizers, Screen Lanai, Pet Friendly, $25 Monthly Pet Rent Required, Closet Pantry, Separate Walk-In Shower, Washer/Dryer in Unit, No Rear Neighbors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10130 Tranquility Way have any available units?
10130 Tranquility Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 10130 Tranquility Way have?
Some of 10130 Tranquility Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10130 Tranquility Way currently offering any rent specials?
10130 Tranquility Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10130 Tranquility Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10130 Tranquility Way is pet friendly.
Does 10130 Tranquility Way offer parking?
Yes, 10130 Tranquility Way offers parking.
Does 10130 Tranquility Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10130 Tranquility Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10130 Tranquility Way have a pool?
Yes, 10130 Tranquility Way has a pool.
Does 10130 Tranquility Way have accessible units?
No, 10130 Tranquility Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10130 Tranquility Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10130 Tranquility Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10130 Tranquility Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10130 Tranquility Way does not have units with air conditioning.

