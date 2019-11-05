10130 Tranquility Way

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage pool ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

!! DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!! Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 ½ bath town home with garage in Cypress Cove! The covered entryway opens up to a spacious and open floor plan. The main level features an eat in kitchen with oak cabinets, breakfast bar, pantry, tile floors all appliances. Large living room/dining room combination with berber carpet with slider that opens to a screened lanai. Upstairs boasts 2 generous sized bedrooms and 2 full baths including a master bedroom suite with vaulted ceilings and private bath. Second floor laundry as well. Other features include berber carpet, tile floors, ceiling fans, 6 panel doors, freshly painted, community pool – the list goes on! Easy and convenient access to highways, shopping and more. Hurry – this one will go fast. Call or schedule your showing online! Please note there is a separate HOA application ($100 per/adult) and background check ($100 per/adult.)



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



Amenities: 1 Car Garage, Community Pool, Ceiling Fans, Tile Floors, Breakfast Bar, Custom Paint, Window Treatments, Sliding Glass Doors, Step‐In Shower, Closet Organizers, Screen Lanai, Pet Friendly, $25 Monthly Pet Rent Required, Closet Pantry, Separate Walk-In Shower, Washer/Dryer in Unit, No Rear Neighbors