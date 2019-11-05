10130 Tranquility Way

Amenities
!! DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!! Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 ½ bath town home with garage in Cypress Cove! The covered entryway opens up to a spacious and open floor plan. The main level features an eat in kitchen with oak cabinets, breakfast bar, pantry, tile floors all appliances. Large living room/dining room combination with berber carpet with slider that opens to a screened lanai. Upstairs boasts 2 generous sized bedrooms and 2 full baths including a master bedroom suite with vaulted ceilings and private bath. Second floor laundry as well. Other features include berber carpet, tile floors, ceiling fans, 6 panel doors, freshly painted, community pool – the list goes on! Easy and convenient access to highways, shopping and more. Hurry – this one will go fast. Call or schedule your showing online! Please note there is a separate HOA application ($100 per/adult) and background check ($100 per/adult.)
If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.
Amenities: 1 Car Garage, Community Pool, Ceiling Fans, Tile Floors, Breakfast Bar, Custom Paint, Window Treatments, Sliding Glass Doors, Step‐In Shower, Closet Organizers, Screen Lanai, Pet Friendly, $25 Monthly Pet Rent Required, Closet Pantry, Separate Walk-In Shower, Washer/Dryer in Unit, No Rear Neighbors