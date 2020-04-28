All apartments in Citrus Park
Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:24 PM

10101 Tranquility Way

10101 Tranquility Way · No Longer Available
Location

10101 Tranquility Way, Citrus Park, FL 33625

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available Now! This is an End unit Townhome with a 2 Bedroom- 2.5 Bath- 2 car garage with pond views, screened in patio, plus a large loft. This townhome features 1,657 SF of living space and has an open floor plan with spacious living/dining room combo, kitchen and half bath are downstairs. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space and a breakfast bar. Appliances include range, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Flooring is carpet and laminated wood, ceiling fans and blinds on all the windows. Upstairs you will find split bedrooms with 2 nice size bedrooms and a half bath just outside the 2nd bedroom. The Master Bedroom is at the back of the home with large windows and the master bath has a walk-in shower. Upstairs features a large loft area. Washer and dryer are included. Sorry, No Pets, Per owner. Community Pool access & Pond Views. This home is centrally located near the Citrus Park Mall area, Tampa International Airport, Schools and the Public Library. The Veterans Expressway gives convenient access to Tampa and the Suncoast beaches.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10101 Tranquility Way have any available units?
10101 Tranquility Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 10101 Tranquility Way have?
Some of 10101 Tranquility Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10101 Tranquility Way currently offering any rent specials?
10101 Tranquility Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10101 Tranquility Way pet-friendly?
No, 10101 Tranquility Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Citrus Park.
Does 10101 Tranquility Way offer parking?
Yes, 10101 Tranquility Way offers parking.
Does 10101 Tranquility Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10101 Tranquility Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10101 Tranquility Way have a pool?
Yes, 10101 Tranquility Way has a pool.
Does 10101 Tranquility Way have accessible units?
No, 10101 Tranquility Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10101 Tranquility Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10101 Tranquility Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 10101 Tranquility Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10101 Tranquility Way does not have units with air conditioning.

