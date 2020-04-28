10101 Tranquility Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Available Now! This is an End unit Townhome with a 2 Bedroom- 2.5 Bath- 2 car garage with pond views, screened in patio, plus a large loft. This townhome features 1,657 SF of living space and has an open floor plan with spacious living/dining room combo, kitchen and half bath are downstairs. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space and a breakfast bar. Appliances include range, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Flooring is carpet and laminated wood, ceiling fans and blinds on all the windows. Upstairs you will find split bedrooms with 2 nice size bedrooms and a half bath just outside the 2nd bedroom. The Master Bedroom is at the back of the home with large windows and the master bath has a walk-in shower. Upstairs features a large loft area. Washer and dryer are included. Sorry, No Pets, Per owner. Community Pool access & Pond Views. This home is centrally located near the Citrus Park Mall area, Tampa International Airport, Schools and the Public Library. The Veterans Expressway gives convenient access to Tampa and the Suncoast beaches.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



