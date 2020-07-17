All apartments in Citrus County
Home
/
Citrus County, FL
/
6825 W Avocado Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 PM

6825 W Avocado Street

6825 West Avocado Street · No Longer Available
Location

6825 West Avocado Street, Citrus County, FL 34429

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This farm house style home is ready for its new tenants! This home features 3 nice size bedrooms with big closets, 2 full baths and another bathroom in the garage! The kitchen has just been remodeled. Brand new wood plank tile throughout entire home. All new paint. Living room with brick faced wood burning fireplace. There is an extra room on back of the house for extra living space! Just under one full acre gives you plenty of room to enjoy the outdoors. 2 car garage with power door opener. No deed restrictions. Pets allowed with pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 275
Parking Details: None.

