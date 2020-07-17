6825 W Avocado Street

Amenities

This farm house style home is ready for its new tenants! This home features 3 nice size bedrooms with big closets, 2 full baths and another bathroom in the garage! The kitchen has just been remodeled. Brand new wood plank tile throughout entire home. All new paint. Living room with brick faced wood burning fireplace. There is an extra room on back of the house for extra living space! Just under one full acre gives you plenty of room to enjoy the outdoors. 2 car garage with power door opener. No deed restrictions. Pets allowed with pet fee.