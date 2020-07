Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Unfurnished-Long term rental available. LOCATION Privacy and Comfort! This spacious 2 bedrooms 2 1/2 bath home is located in Paradise Country Club with a picturesque view of the Plantation Golf Course. The home has a very comfortable spacious floor plan. It has a two car garage and an over-sized screened in lanai. Located in a quiet town on the Gulf coast about an hour north of Tampa and an hour and half west of Orlando. Rent includes lawn service. Pets allowed with owners discretion and $250.00 non-refundable pet fee per pet, plus $25.00 per month pet rent.

