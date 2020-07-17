Amenities

dishwasher dogs allowed stainless steel range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious home close to boat ramp - Property Id: 302088



Well maintained home in a quiet neighborhood conveniently located next to downtown, state park, boat launch, area restaurants, hospital, and power plant. House features tile floors throughout, relaxing master suite, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large living area, and huge (over 450 sq ft) Florida room.

Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn and yard care.

First and last month's rent plus security deposit are required to move in. Credit score of at least 650 for each adult is necessary for the application to be approved.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/10817-w-state-park-st-crystal-river-fl/302088

Property Id 302088



(RLNE5962127)