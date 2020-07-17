All apartments in Citrus County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

10817 W State Park St

10817 West State Park Street · (281) 827-7715
Location

10817 West State Park Street, Citrus County, FL 34428

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1350 · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious home close to boat ramp - Property Id: 302088

Well maintained home in a quiet neighborhood conveniently located next to downtown, state park, boat launch, area restaurants, hospital, and power plant. House features tile floors throughout, relaxing master suite, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large living area, and huge (over 450 sq ft) Florida room.
Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn and yard care.
First and last month's rent plus security deposit are required to move in. Credit score of at least 650 for each adult is necessary for the application to be approved.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/10817-w-state-park-st-crystal-river-fl/302088
Property Id 302088

(RLNE5962127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

