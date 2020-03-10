550 E 3RD STREET

4/1 CHULUOTA - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. That says it all when it comes to this home. it features 4 bedrooms and 1 full bath on a nice over sized lot. There is a carport, open floor plan, Oviedo schools, and so much more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
