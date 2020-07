Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy 3 Bedrooms, 2 bath's single-family home with 2 car garage!! The property has a fireplace, bamboo flooring in the living room, dining room, and bedrooms. The large eat-in kitchen has tile flooring, range, wall oven, and dishwasher. Master suite includes a Master Bath that has been updated with a jetted tub and newer vanity and sink area. You can sit on your own private deck that overlooks the spacious backyard!! Must see!