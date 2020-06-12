5514 VIOLA LEE WAY

Amenities

Centrally located townhouse in Lutz. Located in a GATED community near the Veterans Expressway on Van Dyke, in Steinbrenner High district. This two-story unit boasts an open floor plan with gorgeous eat-in kitchen, pantry and large island with stone countertops, stainless appliances, smooth-top range, upgraded faucet and breakfast bar. The great room has two remote-controlled ceiling fans and leads to the lanai with sliders that "tuck-in". The lanai is screened and has cable hookup and outlet for a tv on the patio as well as a remote-controlled ceiling fan. The half bath is conveniently located downstairs for your guests. At the top of the stairs you'll find a SPACIOUS LOFT with a remote-controlled ceiling fan. The owner's suite has an oversized closet, a second closet and a separate linen closet. The owner's suite bath features DOUBLE SINKS and upgraded glass-enclosed shower. No need to haul laundry up and down the stairs because the BRAND NEW washer and dryer are located upstairs. Both secondary bedrooms have remote-controlled ceiling fans and walk-in closets. STONE COUNTERTOPS THROUGHOUT, upgraded electrical outlets in kitchen and nook between kitchen and garage where you can charge your devices. Driveway can accommodate two cars. Controlled access community pool with clubhouse and secured mailboxes.