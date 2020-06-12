All apartments in Cheval
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

5514 VIOLA LEE WAY

5514 Viola Lee Way · (866) 580-6402
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5514 Viola Lee Way, Cheval, FL 33558

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1888 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Centrally located townhouse in Lutz. Located in a GATED community near the Veterans Expressway on Van Dyke, in Steinbrenner High district. This two-story unit boasts an open floor plan with gorgeous eat-in kitchen, pantry and large island with stone countertops, stainless appliances, smooth-top range, upgraded faucet and breakfast bar. The great room has two remote-controlled ceiling fans and leads to the lanai with sliders that "tuck-in". The lanai is screened and has cable hookup and outlet for a tv on the patio as well as a remote-controlled ceiling fan. The half bath is conveniently located downstairs for your guests. At the top of the stairs you'll find a SPACIOUS LOFT with a remote-controlled ceiling fan. The owner's suite has an oversized closet, a second closet and a separate linen closet. The owner's suite bath features DOUBLE SINKS and upgraded glass-enclosed shower. No need to haul laundry up and down the stairs because the BRAND NEW washer and dryer are located upstairs. Both secondary bedrooms have remote-controlled ceiling fans and walk-in closets. STONE COUNTERTOPS THROUGHOUT, upgraded electrical outlets in kitchen and nook between kitchen and garage where you can charge your devices. Driveway can accommodate two cars. Controlled access community pool with clubhouse and secured mailboxes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5514 VIOLA LEE WAY have any available units?
5514 VIOLA LEE WAY has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5514 VIOLA LEE WAY have?
Some of 5514 VIOLA LEE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5514 VIOLA LEE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5514 VIOLA LEE WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5514 VIOLA LEE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5514 VIOLA LEE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cheval.
Does 5514 VIOLA LEE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 5514 VIOLA LEE WAY does offer parking.
Does 5514 VIOLA LEE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5514 VIOLA LEE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5514 VIOLA LEE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 5514 VIOLA LEE WAY has a pool.
Does 5514 VIOLA LEE WAY have accessible units?
No, 5514 VIOLA LEE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5514 VIOLA LEE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5514 VIOLA LEE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 5514 VIOLA LEE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5514 VIOLA LEE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
