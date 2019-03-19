5412 Avenal Drive

Amenities

3BR / 2.5BA - You will love living in this spacious and bright 2-story home located in the premier gated community of Cheval! This gorgeous home features hardwood floors, dramatic stairwell, fireplace, downstairs master suite with garden tub and two additional bedrooms upstairs. The kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space as well as a sunny eat in area by an over-sized window. The fireplace in the living room is surrounded by custom built-ins and nooks. There are high volume ceilings in the living room as well as many windows and large sliding doors leading to the lush backyard. Conveniently located at the intersections of Veterans Expressway, North Dale Mabry and Lutz Lake Fern Road. Cheval is home to a renowned golf course and features Cheval Golf and Country Club. Recreation and relaxation are abundant within the community, including a 25-meter pool, sauna, tennis center with lighted Har-Tru courts, and fitness center. Please call Anna Engle at 813-520-0614 for more information. *** See the VIDEO TOUR of this home! ***