Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5412 Avenal Drive

5412 Avenal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5412 Avenal Drive, Cheval, FL 33558
Cheval West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
pool
garage
sauna
tennis court
3BR / 2.5BA - You will love living in this spacious and bright 2-story home located in the premier gated community of Cheval! This gorgeous home features hardwood floors, dramatic stairwell, fireplace, downstairs master suite with garden tub and two additional bedrooms upstairs. The kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space as well as a sunny eat in area by an over-sized window. The fireplace in the living room is surrounded by custom built-ins and nooks. There are high volume ceilings in the living room as well as many windows and large sliding doors leading to the lush backyard. Conveniently located at the intersections of Veterans Expressway, North Dale Mabry and Lutz Lake Fern Road. Cheval is home to a renowned golf course and features Cheval Golf and Country Club. Recreation and relaxation are abundant within the community, including a 25-meter pool, sauna, tennis center with lighted Har-Tru courts, and fitness center. Please call Anna Engle at 813-520-0614 for more information. *** See the VIDEO TOUR of this home! ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5412 Avenal Drive have any available units?
5412 Avenal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheval, FL.
What amenities does 5412 Avenal Drive have?
Some of 5412 Avenal Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5412 Avenal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5412 Avenal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5412 Avenal Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5412 Avenal Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cheval.
Does 5412 Avenal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5412 Avenal Drive offers parking.
Does 5412 Avenal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5412 Avenal Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5412 Avenal Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5412 Avenal Drive has a pool.
Does 5412 Avenal Drive have accessible units?
No, 5412 Avenal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5412 Avenal Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5412 Avenal Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5412 Avenal Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5412 Avenal Drive has units with air conditioning.
