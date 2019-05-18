5404 Avenal Dr

Amenities

Absolutely PRISTINE home located in the Gated Golf Course Community of Cheval. Immaculate and ready IMMEDIATELY for move in. This home has 2,793 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3 car garage, and fabulous outdoor living space with a beautiful screened pool/spa to enjoy! Upon entry is an impressive two story foyer with iron-railed staircase and gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout first floor. Private 4th bedroom/study with closet has vaulted ceiling, plantation shutters, and adjacent full bath, perfect for home office or guests. Spacious formal living room/ dining room combination with crown molding and sliding doors to the pool will accommodate sizable furnishings and is ideal for entertaining. Chef's kitchen with wood cabinetry, granite

counter tops, gas cooktop, double stainless steel ovens, microwave, pantry, breakfast bar, and eating nook overlooking the large family room with volume ceiling heights, triple sliding doors to the pool, and transom windows for abundant natural light. Upstairs includes an enormous master suite with two walk-in closets. Master bath has been updated with attractive tile, granite, two sinks, garden tub, and large walk-in shower. Secondary bedrooms are nice sized with shared bath having granite countertop, custom framed mirror, and neutral tile. Cheval is located in an "A" rated school district, convenient to shopping, dining, and Veteran's Expressway. No pets preferred but small pets may be considered. Move In Ready end of March

LAWN AND POOL CARE INCLUDED



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.

HOA fees and restrictions are applicable.