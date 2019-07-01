19307 Aqua Springs Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access tennis court

Call Norma at 813-892-9147. This lovely 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house has one bedroom on the main floor with attached bath and 4 bedrooms upstairs.

Stunning 20 inch tile floors in the living areas. Living room, dining room and a family room with fire place and sliding doors to patio and a screened pool. Beautiful view of the pool and pond from the kitchen and living room.

Large kitchen with walk-in pantry and closet pantry, kitchen island and breakfast area with bay windows. Large master with two closets, one a walk-in. Really nice bathroom with separate garden tub and custom tiled shower. Laundry is upstairs. Two car attached garage. This is a great house in the community of Heritage Harbor - you will have access to a resort style clubhouse, community pool, tennis court and restaurant in clubhouse.