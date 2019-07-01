All apartments in Cheval
Find more places like 19307 Aqua Springs Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cheval, FL
/
19307 Aqua Springs Dr
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:10 PM

19307 Aqua Springs Dr

19307 Aqua Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cheval
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

19307 Aqua Springs Drive, Cheval, FL 33558
Heritage Harbor

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Call Norma at 813-892-9147. This lovely 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house has one bedroom on the main floor with attached bath and 4 bedrooms upstairs.
Stunning 20 inch tile floors in the living areas. Living room, dining room and a family room with fire place and sliding doors to patio and a screened pool. Beautiful view of the pool and pond from the kitchen and living room.
Large kitchen with walk-in pantry and closet pantry, kitchen island and breakfast area with bay windows. Large master with two closets, one a walk-in. Really nice bathroom with separate garden tub and custom tiled shower. Laundry is upstairs. Two car attached garage. This is a great house in the community of Heritage Harbor - you will have access to a resort style clubhouse, community pool, tennis court and restaurant in clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19307 Aqua Springs Dr have any available units?
19307 Aqua Springs Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheval, FL.
What amenities does 19307 Aqua Springs Dr have?
Some of 19307 Aqua Springs Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19307 Aqua Springs Dr currently offering any rent specials?
19307 Aqua Springs Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19307 Aqua Springs Dr pet-friendly?
No, 19307 Aqua Springs Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cheval.
Does 19307 Aqua Springs Dr offer parking?
Yes, 19307 Aqua Springs Dr offers parking.
Does 19307 Aqua Springs Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19307 Aqua Springs Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19307 Aqua Springs Dr have a pool?
Yes, 19307 Aqua Springs Dr has a pool.
Does 19307 Aqua Springs Dr have accessible units?
No, 19307 Aqua Springs Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 19307 Aqua Springs Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19307 Aqua Springs Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 19307 Aqua Springs Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19307 Aqua Springs Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cheval Apartments with BalconyCheval Apartments with Garage
Cheval Apartments with GymCheval Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Cheval Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLSafety Harbor, FL
Holiday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FLCitrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCombee Settlement, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg