Home
/
Cheval, FL
/
18931 Fishermans Bend Dr
Last updated March 17 2020 at 7:37 AM

18931 Fishermans Bend Dr

18931 Fishermans Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18931 Fishermans Bend Drive, Cheval, FL 33558
Heritage Harbor

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498 to see this 4 bedroom house with separate first floor office. Home is in Heritage Harbor on a large corner lot near entrance. Living room, Dining Room, Family Room, Kitchen and Breakfast Room plus full bath on the first floor. Nice storage space under the stairs. Sliding doors to enter very large screened in lanai in back. Beautiful staircase takes you to the 4 bedrooms upstairs. Large master with a bathroom that has two sink vanity, garden tub and a separate shower. Three more bedrooms and a second bathroom. Three car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18931 Fishermans Bend Dr have any available units?
18931 Fishermans Bend Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheval, FL.
What amenities does 18931 Fishermans Bend Dr have?
Some of 18931 Fishermans Bend Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18931 Fishermans Bend Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18931 Fishermans Bend Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18931 Fishermans Bend Dr pet-friendly?
No, 18931 Fishermans Bend Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cheval.
Does 18931 Fishermans Bend Dr offer parking?
Yes, 18931 Fishermans Bend Dr offers parking.
Does 18931 Fishermans Bend Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18931 Fishermans Bend Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18931 Fishermans Bend Dr have a pool?
Yes, 18931 Fishermans Bend Dr has a pool.
Does 18931 Fishermans Bend Dr have accessible units?
No, 18931 Fishermans Bend Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18931 Fishermans Bend Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18931 Fishermans Bend Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 18931 Fishermans Bend Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18931 Fishermans Bend Dr has units with air conditioning.
