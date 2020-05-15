18720 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

STOP LOOKING!!! This is what you've been looking for...GORGEOUS 3/2 and a half bath with one car garage in a NEW GATED COMMUNITY. You'll be Amazed from the moment you enter the community with the beautifully done community center and pool right at the entrance to the paver driverways. Once you get to your NEWLY built Town home and enter the front door, you will see this ultra modern home with light gray walls and white trim throughout. Large front entry has space for shoes and coat rack. Tile throughout the first floor and walking down the wide hallway you enter the open kitchen/dining and living area. This Kitchen is Beautiful with Dark Cabinets that are tall and paneled. Granite counter tops with brushed nickle knobs and faucets. Stainless steel GE appliances include Side-by-side fridge with on door ice-maker, Microwave, five burner stove and oven and dishwasher and sink in the large island bar. The Kitchen is open to dining and living area. The living room is Large and has a great view of the community pond through the double slider and back under roof lanai. Upstairs are the bedrooms and are split with the Master bedroom in the back that is large enough for a king bed and other furniture and a great view out back of the pond and community pool. The Master walk-in closet is nice size and this master bath is Beautiful with double sinks and a large walk-in shower. Second and third bedrooms are standard size and have the second bathroom with tub central to them. The washer and dryer are conveniently located upstairs with the bedrooms. This Community is in a desirable location near the Suncoast extension. Close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and minutes from Tampa. Don't wait or you'll be to late to be the first to live in this Brand New Town Home. All Dimensions are approximate.