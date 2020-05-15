All apartments in Cheval
18720 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE
18720 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE

18720 Noble Caspian Dr · (813) 758-4178
Location

18720 Noble Caspian Dr, Cheval, FL 33558
Calusa

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1760 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
STOP LOOKING!!! This is what you've been looking for...GORGEOUS 3/2 and a half bath with one car garage in a NEW GATED COMMUNITY. You'll be Amazed from the moment you enter the community with the beautifully done community center and pool right at the entrance to the paver driverways. Once you get to your NEWLY built Town home and enter the front door, you will see this ultra modern home with light gray walls and white trim throughout. Large front entry has space for shoes and coat rack. Tile throughout the first floor and walking down the wide hallway you enter the open kitchen/dining and living area. This Kitchen is Beautiful with Dark Cabinets that are tall and paneled. Granite counter tops with brushed nickle knobs and faucets. Stainless steel GE appliances include Side-by-side fridge with on door ice-maker, Microwave, five burner stove and oven and dishwasher and sink in the large island bar. The Kitchen is open to dining and living area. The living room is Large and has a great view of the community pond through the double slider and back under roof lanai. Upstairs are the bedrooms and are split with the Master bedroom in the back that is large enough for a king bed and other furniture and a great view out back of the pond and community pool. The Master walk-in closet is nice size and this master bath is Beautiful with double sinks and a large walk-in shower. Second and third bedrooms are standard size and have the second bathroom with tub central to them. The washer and dryer are conveniently located upstairs with the bedrooms. This Community is in a desirable location near the Suncoast extension. Close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and minutes from Tampa. Don't wait or you'll be to late to be the first to live in this Brand New Town Home. All Dimensions are approximate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18720 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE have any available units?
18720 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18720 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE have?
Some of 18720 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18720 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18720 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18720 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 18720 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cheval.
Does 18720 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 18720 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 18720 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18720 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18720 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 18720 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 18720 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18720 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18720 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18720 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 18720 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18720 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
