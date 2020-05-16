All apartments in Cheval
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:10 PM

18107 Peregrines Perch Pl 310

18107 Peregrines Perch Place · No Longer Available
Location

18107 Peregrines Perch Place, Cheval, FL 33558
Calusa

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
Upgraded 2Bd/1Ba at Lakeview Calusa Trace - Property Id: 267668

2BR / 1BA - Luxury waterfront community! Wonderful unit with spacious open floor-plan. New wood like floors in the living areas, ktchen, & bath. New carpet in the bedrooms. Large screened balcony, pretty neutral-tone paint, with lots of closet space! Gorgeous conservation view. Lakeview at Calusa Trace features a fabulous swimming pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Located just 2 blocks away from the new St. Joseph's Hospital (North) and conveniently close to great shopping and dining. For more information please contact Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267668
Property Id 267668

(RLNE5731268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18107 Peregrines Perch Pl 310 have any available units?
18107 Peregrines Perch Pl 310 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheval, FL.
What amenities does 18107 Peregrines Perch Pl 310 have?
Some of 18107 Peregrines Perch Pl 310's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18107 Peregrines Perch Pl 310 currently offering any rent specials?
18107 Peregrines Perch Pl 310 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18107 Peregrines Perch Pl 310 pet-friendly?
Yes, 18107 Peregrines Perch Pl 310 is pet friendly.
Does 18107 Peregrines Perch Pl 310 offer parking?
No, 18107 Peregrines Perch Pl 310 does not offer parking.
Does 18107 Peregrines Perch Pl 310 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18107 Peregrines Perch Pl 310 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18107 Peregrines Perch Pl 310 have a pool?
Yes, 18107 Peregrines Perch Pl 310 has a pool.
Does 18107 Peregrines Perch Pl 310 have accessible units?
No, 18107 Peregrines Perch Pl 310 does not have accessible units.
Does 18107 Peregrines Perch Pl 310 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18107 Peregrines Perch Pl 310 has units with dishwashers.
Does 18107 Peregrines Perch Pl 310 have units with air conditioning?
No, 18107 Peregrines Perch Pl 310 does not have units with air conditioning.

