Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:27 AM

18106 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE

18106 Peregrines Perch Pl · No Longer Available
Location

18106 Peregrines Perch Pl, Cheval, FL 33558
Calusa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
CALUSA TRACE CONDOMINIUM. Very convenient to the Veterans Expressway. 1/1 Condo in the Lakeview at Calusa Trace Community. This Spacious condominium is MOVE-IN Condition. 2nd Floor. 792 square feet + balcony with great westerly views over the lake. The unit also includes washer/dryer, Laminate wood floors, locked closet storage unit, Garage w/ garage door opener, basic cable, and all appliances. The community has pool + Tennis courts, Lots of conservation areas and ponds with plenty of parking. Come and see this beautiful place before it's gone. It shows very well. You will not be disappointed. A+ RATED SCHOOL DISTRICT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18106 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE have any available units?
18106 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheval, FL.
What amenities does 18106 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE have?
Some of 18106 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18106 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
18106 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18106 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 18106 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cheval.
Does 18106 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 18106 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE offers parking.
Does 18106 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18106 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18106 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 18106 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE has a pool.
Does 18106 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE have accessible units?
No, 18106 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 18106 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18106 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 18106 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18106 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
